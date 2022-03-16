The Johnston Development Corp. (JDC) is sponsoring three springtime Community Concerts in the Park in Johnston. They will be in April, May and June.
The concerts, which will take place from 7-8 p.m., are free and open to the public, and will be in Mims Park in front of Johnston Elementary School. The concerts are designed to present a diversity of music for concert-goers to enjoy.
Performing at the concerts are:
April 1 — Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull: Edgefield County Acoustic (ECA) was formed by local residents who love listening, playing and writing acoustic music. The membership is open to the public. Like them on Facebook to see where and when the next gathering will be. Come and play, sing or just listen to homegrown acoustic music.
May 6 — Cedar Creek Church, Ridge Campus. You wanted gospel music, so here it is. Come and enjoy hearing about the soul-saving music about Jesus. God is good.
June 3 — Digital Vinyl – Based in the CSRA, Digital Vinyl performs songs from back in the days of records and turntables. They are a cover band that plays all your favorite classic rock, Southern rock and blues.
These concerts will take place rain or shine. In case of rain, the concerts will move inside the Johnston Elementary School Gym.
No coolers or alcohol will be allowed. Concert attendees should bring their own chairs.