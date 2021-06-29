“Fair Winds and Following Seas” is the expression frequently used to describe good weather and smooth sailing for ships at sea.
Even without the ocean, it was a good description of weather at Ninety Six National Historic Site as Cambridge Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Commemorative Celebration on Saturday, June 18: blue skies, a gentle breeze and no rain.
SAR Member Eric Williams, retired National Park Service Ranger and Cambridge Chapter Historian, “turned back the clock” as he described the siege at the Stockade Fort. He noted that Nathaniel Greene’s siege conducted at the “star-shaped fort” is popularly viewed as a single event. The historical record, however, describes the Patriot forces conducting two sieges – simultaneously.
“Light Horse” Harry Lee was commander for the Stockade siege while General Nathanael Greene laid siege to Star Fort. Star Fort did not fall, but the siege did cause the British to revaluate whether Star Fort was worth the effort and costs to maintain it – and in due course, Star Fort was abandoned as a British outpost at the border of Colonial South Carolina and Indian territory.
Gerald Young Pitts, President of Cambridge Chapter, welcomed attendees. NPS Ranger Adrian Stewart, NSNHS Staff, extended words of welcome and greeting. Stewart and NPS Ranger Mel Johnson worked with Rick Morris, Cambridge Chapter Secretary, to plan and make arrangements for the Commemorative/Memorial Service.
Ninety Six National Historic Site is Cambridge Chapter’s “adopted” National Historic Site and supports the work of the park staff in education programs related to the Southern Campaign in the American Revolutionary War. National Park Service Ranger Diana Bramble is the newly-appointed Superintendent for the Southern Campaign in the American Revolution Parks Group. Cambridge Chapter serves Abbeville, Greenwood and McCormick counties comprising the Piedmont Region of the SC Society SAR.