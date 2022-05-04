During the past half century, the Erskine College chemistry and physics department included a remarkable group of professors who held doctorates from University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, University of Chicago, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
On April 23, more than 200 former colleagues and students honored these retired professors – chemistry professors Dr. Howard Thomas, Dr. Bright Lowry, and Dr. Jim Knight, and physics professor Dr. Bill Junkin. The late Dr. Knight, first of these professors to join the Erskine faculty, began his service in 1969. The last of these professors to retire was Dr. Thomas in 2021. Combined teaching service of the four professors at Erskine totaled more than 100 years.
Drs. Thomas, Lowry, and Junkin were present for the gathering and barbecue sponsored by the EC Foundation at the home of Erskine graduate Matt Cox in the Arborville community outside Due West. Dr. Knight, who died December 23, 2021, was honored in memoriam. The new Erskine president, Dr. Steve Adamson, and his wife, Von, were among special guests at the program. Those attending included a “Who’s Who” of Erskine alumni, faculty, and former faculty dating back more than half a century.
Bill Lesesne, president of the EC Foundation and former vice president for student services at Erskine, and Dr. Jim Gettys, former academic vice president at Erskine, presided at the program honoring the professors. EC Foundation Secretary Lee Logan, former vice president for development at Erskine, helped plan the event.
Dr. Knight, a native of Ware Shoals and graduate of Erskine, earned his Ph.D. from UNC-CH before returning to Erskine to serve as professor and academic vice president. He helped recruit the other three faculty members, who joined the Erskine faculty in the mid-1970s and served into the 21th century. Dr. Knight was later chancellor of University of Virginia at Wise. His family members present for the ceremonies included his wife, Jeannie, mayor of Due West, and son, Aldon, treasurer of the EC Foundation.
Dr. Lowry, who holds the Ph.D. from the University of Chicago, is a physical chemist who taught courses in astronomy as well as chemistry at Erskine. He was instrumental in the contribution of Erskine’s historic Fitz Telescope to the South Carolina State Museum. During his years at Erskine his wife Judy, a registered nurse, served in area hospitals.
Dr. Junkin, who received the Ph.D. from MIT, has received awards for teaching and innovative in education. In addition to his teaching Erskine students, he conducted many National Science Foundation summer programs at Erskine for gifted high school students. He coached Erskine’s championship Collegiathon (athletic-academic) team. His wife, Peggy, who served Erskine as dean of women, was also present for the program.
Dr. Thomas, a native of Wales and Ph.D. graduate of University of Bristol, taught at Erskine from 1976-2021, the longest of the four professors. He received a 2021 “Excellence in Teaching Award” from the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities and was named Professor-Emeritus of Chemistry at Erskine in 2021. In addition to honoring Dr. Thomas, the program paid tribute to his late wife Penny, who served over 30 years on the Erskine student services staff.
EC Foundation members Lesesne and Gettys told of the many special roles each of the professors played outside the classroom. Dr. Thomas helped to design the Daniel-Moultrie Science Center at Erskine, contributing to each stage of its construction. Dr. Knight was “a great recruiter of students and faculty” at Erskine who continued this success as chancellor at UV-Wise. Dr. Junkin served the college and community as a member of the Due West Rescue Squad. Dr. Lowry served the Due West Fire Department as Fire Chief.
“These are four Christians vital to Erskine College,” Mr. Lesesne said. “That’s what has made this college Christian.”
Also recognized during the program was Reynolds Valentine, who has given more than 50 years continuous service to Erskine as a member of the buildings and grounds department.
Representative of those expressing appreciation to the professors was 1986 Erskine graduate Shay Shealy West, now communications director for South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities. She attributed her decision to attend Erskine to her participation in Dr. Junkin’s 1981 NSF program at Erskine. Mrs. West earned an academic scholarship to the college, where she edited the campus newspaper.
The EC Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, has sponsored a number of special events honoring former administrators, professors, and students at Erskine. It has also made grants supporting Erskine students’ overseas trips and research.