He’s best known for his iconic role as Dunder Mifflin CFO David Wallace on NBC’s hit comedy “The Office,” but on May 4, Andy Buckley will give the keynote address for Lander University’s spring commencement ceremony. More than 435 graduates are expected to receive their degrees.
For the past decade, Buckley served as a financial adviser at a major bank, part of group managing more than $400 million in personal assets. This was perfect background material for his fictional role on “The Office” as David Wallace, playing opposite Steve Carrell.
Additionally, Buckley has had supporting roles alongside Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in “The Other Guys,” and in “Life as we Know It,” opposite Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel. He still keeps his position at the bank.
Buckley emcees and speaks at various corporate and charitable events across the country. The mix of his continuing corporate background and “The Office” persona lends an entertaining aspect to these speaking engagements.
Born in Boston, Buckley spent time growing up in St. Louis, Chicago and South Florida. He attended Stanford where he played on the golf team his first two years at school. He’s married with a son and resides in Los Angeles.
Commencement will be split into two programs, depending on the academic college:
• 10 a.m. ceremony for the College of Business, College of Science & Mathematics, and School of Nursing. Graduates participating in the morning ceremony should arrive in the PEES auxiliary gym at 8:45 a.m. Arena doors will open for guests at 9:00 a.m.
• 2 p.m. ceremony for the College of Arts & Humanities, College of Behavioral & Social Sciences, College of Education, and Interdisciplinary Studies Majors. Graduates participating in the afternoon ceremony should arrive in the PEES auxiliary gym at 12:45 p.m. Arena doors will open for guests at 1:00 p.m.
Entrance to the arena will be closed 15 minutes before each ceremony. Tickets are required to enter Horne Arena. Latecomers and those without tickets will be directed to the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium, where the ceremony will be broadcast via closed circuit television. Individuals who wish to wear face coverings while inside campus facilities are encouraged to do so, and anyone experiencing symptoms of any illness is asked to remain home. To accommodate those unable to attend commencement in person, the University will livestream all ceremonies through the Lander website at lander.edu.
Parking for commencement is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests with limited mobility or physical disabilities may be dropped off at the Willson Street entrance.
The university’s clear bag policy will be enforced, and metal detectors will be in use at each entrance. All items will be subject to search. To allow time for parking, security screening and seating, guests are encouraged to arrive early.
For more information, see lander.edu/graduation.