Clemson Extension offers SC Master Food Preserved certification program

South Carolina residents become Master Food Preservers.

Food preservation has been a fundamental part of the Cooperative Extension Service since the organization was formed in 1914. Clemson University Extension agents continue this practice by offering programs such as the South Carolina Master Food Preserver certification program.

The Master Food Preserver program is designed to teach volunteers how to teach people in their communities about food preservation. In South Carolina, this program is taught by Clemson Extension agents.

Submitted by Denise Attaway

Tags