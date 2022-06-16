Classmates celebrate 50th high school reunion

Ties that bind: From Brewer High School (BHS) last Junior Class -1970 to Greenwood High School (GHS) first integrated Graduating Class – 1971
All classmates who began their high school journey at Brewer High School were welcomed to the Brewer (BHS)/Greenwood (GHS) Class of 1971 50th celebration, despite formally graduating from Greenwood High and other schools.
The 50th class reunion was scheduled for October 2021, but due to the pandemic, was delayed. As such, the BHS/GHS Class of 1971 celebrated its 50th high school reunion May 27-29, 2022. The three-day event included a Meet & Greet on Friday evening at the Starz 24 Boys and Girls Club at the Old Brewer High School campus, a cook-out on Saturday at the Calhoun Falls State Park, a banquet on Saturday night at the Greenwood Country Club and a worship service on Sunday morning at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in the Promised Land Community.
The Brewer campus visit was bittersweet for many classmates as it brought back numerous memories of their student years particularly their junior year. Mandated integration in 1970-71 resulted in the junior class from Brewer High School (BHS) transferring to Greenwood High School (GHS) to complete their senior year.
Over the years, classmates from Brewer continued to maintain contact with one another. Classmates from across the country came back to celebrate and not forget the schools that paved the way for them and their education.
Classmates will never forget BHS for it was a school that gave them courage, knowledge, dedication, and determination to achieve a good education. They will forever be indebted to BHS and the teachers that guided them. Furthermore, as the first integrated Graduating Class of 1971, they are grateful to GHS, for opening the doors for all students, to be a beacon of hope regardless of race to continue their education in a positive and productive manner.