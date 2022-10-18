Church services at Baker Creek State Park
From left are Crystal Galloway, Adrian Richardson, James Settles and Jarvis Adams.

On Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., Springfield Green Olive A.M.E. Church had its church services at Baker Creek State Park.

After services, the members of Each One Teach One Committee had a Career Day Workshop, which consisted of financial planning for college, training for jobs in a technical world, pros and cons of owning your own business, how to write checks and in-person presenters.

Submitted by Eleanor Gilchrist

