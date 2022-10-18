On Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., Springfield Green Olive A.M.E. Church had its church services at Baker Creek State Park.
After services, the members of Each One Teach One Committee had a Career Day Workshop, which consisted of financial planning for college, training for jobs in a technical world, pros and cons of owning your own business, how to write checks and in-person presenters.
Young adults who served as presenters are members of the church, where the Rev. Corey Moss is the pastor. Presenters were Crystal Galloway, Adrian Richardson, James Settles and Jarvis Adams.
Galloway is a graduate of McCormick High School. She has received training from Palmetto School of Development where she earned a training certificate as a dental assistant, gotten on-the-job training at CVS Pharmacy and prerequisites from Piedmont Technical College, Greenville. She is employed at Atrium Health Specialty Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician.
Richardson is a graduate of McCormick High School and Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood. He is employed at Sage Automotive Interiors as a microprocessor technician.
Settles is a graduate of McCormick High School, earned a bachelors degree in electrical engineering and technology from South Carolina State University and attended Piedmont Technical College where he earned a certificate in automotive fundamentals. He is employed with Proterra Inc. as a project engineer-electrical.
Adams is a graduate of McCormick High School, and earned a bachelors degree from University of South Carolina and Piedmont Technical College. He is employed by Amazon as a transportation operations manager.
The church family wishes to thank everyone for their participation in such a successful and enjoyable event. We thank the following donors for gifts and items used for door prizes: Amazon, Greenwood Technical College (Valerie Yarbough-Jones), Walsh Dental, Truist Bank and Annie Brown.
The Each One Teach One Committee members are Eleanor Gilchrist, Chairperson, Evelyn Reid, Laverne Moss, Etrude Harris, Ida Galloway and James Settles.