Childs honored by Clearview Simpson Heritage Foundation

Edith Sanders Childs was honored in Greenville by Clearview Simpson Heritage Foundation at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Greenville Dec. 17.
The Clearview Simpson Heritage Foundation wanted to recognize accomplished Black High School alumni in South Carolina. This foundation has gifted many scholarships to talented, college-bound students in the Upstate.
When Childs was introduced, the MC shouted, “Fired up” and the audience responded simultaneously, “Ready to go”. Childs was escorted to the podium to receive a beautifully etched, glass trophy which reads Heritage Hall of Fame, Edith Sanders Childs, Inducted December 17, 2021.
We all know Mrs. Childs as the wife of Charles Childs, a mother of 3, grandmother of 6, County Councilwoman, alumni of Brewer High School, retired LPN, member of Jacob Chapel Baptist church, author, member of many boards and community service projects, to name a few. But of course, she is nationally known for her tireless efforts of working on President Barack Obama’s campaign, where he used this slogan, “Fired up…Ready to go” throughout his campaign and became president.
Childs commented how honored she was to be a part of promoting the Heritage Foundation’s scholarship endeavors. She enjoyed listening to the jazz guitarist, DJ with the old-school music, comedian, The Lovely Big O, and the delicious meal. She says she owes her successes to her belief in God who has shown her favor to get the job done.
Congratulations Childs on being inducted into the Hall of Fame! What an honor to receive flowers while we can still smell them.