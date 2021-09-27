Charlie Bedenbaugh achieves Eagle Scout

After many years of participating in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, Charles "Charlie" Robert Bedenbaugh received his rank of Eagle Scout. Only about 3 percent of scouts receive this prestigious award, which requires a lot of time and dedication.
Charlie earned 25 merit badges and had to oversee a service project. The Eagle project he chose involved planning and supervising his volunteers in a leadership role to re-build the park benches at Lexington County Museum. He remade them with treated wood that was sanded and sealed. The metal frame was cleaned and painted. The park area was raked and cleaned of overgrowth and debris. A brass plaque was placed on the main bench to commemorate this project.
On Sept. 18, at St. James Lutheran Church in Lexington, his Scout Master Michael Hiller led the ceremony. It had been on hold due to the pandemic. Other scouts in Troop 332 helped officiate. Charlie was administered and repeated the Eagle Scout oath from family member and Eagle Scout Cary Bishop. He received his Eagle Scout pin from his mother. Charlie pinned his mother and father with their special pins. He received letters of congratulations from then-President Donald Trump, Gov. Henry McMaster, other political leaders, and Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney. A reception was held in his honor after the ceremony.
Charlie is an honor graduate of White Knoll High School and a junior civil engineering major at Clemson University. He is the son of Rob and Carla Bedenbaugh, brother of Roy Bedenbaugh, and grandson of Robert and Elaine Bedenbaugh, all of Lexington. He is also the grandson of Charlie and Marie Willis, and great-grandson of Doris Bollman, all of Abbeville.