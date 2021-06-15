The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce announced that Keith Jameson has been named the new Director of Member Services.
Jameson will be responsible for new member recruitment and member retention. A Greenwood native, he enjoyed a 26-year career as a professional opera and concert singer. He has appeared nationally at the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Los Angeles Opera, New York City Opera, Dallas Opera, Seattle Opera, The Santa Fe Opera, and others.
According to Barbara Ann Heegan, Greenwood SC Chamber President and CEO, “Keith Jameson's talents and passion for Greenwood make him perfectly suited for this position. I believe his dedication to growing membership and supporting existing members will be phenomenal.”
The Chamber also welcomed Raven Moss as the new Executive Administrative Assistant. She will support the Chamber’s leadership team with administrative duties, including welcoming members and visitors to the Chamber’s office. A Greenwood native, Moss has a strong background in computer science. She earned her degree at Piedmont Technical College. Heegan said “Raven delivers superior customer service to our member and visitors. She is always ready to connect our members to our resources.”
The Chamber Board recently appointed Roland Snelling, Director of North American Manufacturing at VELUX Greenwood LLC, as the Greenwood SC Chamber Board Chair for 2021 and under our Greenwood Together workforce development initiative former Board Chair, Rusty Denning of Piedmont Technical College will play an integral role in supporting the newly formed workforce development task force in connecting all our workforce partners with resources and training support that Piedmont Technical College offers.
For more than 100 years, The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce has been working to bring resources and talent together for the benefit of the local economy and residents. With a mission of cultivating growth and progress, the Chamber has served as a catalyst, convener, and connection to promote our ever-expanding business sector.
To learn more about how to become a member of the Chamber and to learn of programs, contact Heegan by emailing at baheegan@greenwoodscchamber.org or calling 864-854-4851.