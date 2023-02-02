Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 is a monumental occasion. Lizzie Wimes Nash is turning 100 years old. She is the 11th child of the late Bennie and Lizzie Moragne Wimes and is the last surviving member of the immediate family.

She worked for many years at Greenwood Industries, but she has served many roles. Before her health declined, she was a Sunday School teacher, missionary, deaconess, and was Mother of the Church at Cross Road Baptist Church. She participated in the Promised Land Community Organization, Little River Baptist Association, delivered for Meals On Wheels, and helped out in numerous organizations when asked.

Submitted by Zelda Nash-Simpson

