Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 is a monumental occasion. Lizzie Wimes Nash is turning 100 years old. She is the 11th child of the late Bennie and Lizzie Moragne Wimes and is the last surviving member of the immediate family.
She worked for many years at Greenwood Industries, but she has served many roles. Before her health declined, she was a Sunday School teacher, missionary, deaconess, and was Mother of the Church at Cross Road Baptist Church. She participated in the Promised Land Community Organization, Little River Baptist Association, delivered for Meals On Wheels, and helped out in numerous organizations when asked.
She has always been willing to help others. Whatever anyone needed, if she had it, they had it. Lizzie has always believed in treating others the way she wanted to be treated. She is a woman of faith and has been a prayer warrior whose best advice is to “trust in the Lord.”
Lizzie has been known for her cooking and her hospitality. Many times people came to the house to share meals. She made them feel welcome. She and her late husband Rufus would also deliver meals she had cooked for those who were sick, grieving the loss of a loved one, or just needed a good meal. It didn't matter if you were family, friend, or someone she barely knew, you were welcome to whatever she had, and you would never leave her home hungry.
She only had two children of her own, the late Hattie Nash Welton and Zelda Nash-Simpson. Nevertheless, she helped at some point to raise dozens of children from the Promised Land Community and beyond. She and Rufus would go around and provide rides to church to children who wanted to go, but had no transportation. She would also buy clothes for them if they needed them.
Lizzie has been known by many names: Lizzie, Ms. Lizzie, Mrs. Nash, Ma Lizzie, Mama Nash, Mother Nash, Grandma, Gramma Lizzie, Granny Nash, Aunt Lizzie, and Auntie. She has touched many hearts throughout her lifetime. Most people who have met her, call her a very special lady. I'm blessed to call her "Mama."