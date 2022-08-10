It was a typical hot, muggy August day but it felt more like Christmas in Johnston when a shiny new red fire truck pulled into the town’s administrative building parking lot.

The truck was funded by a Community Development Block Grant. The town received $454,545 in CDBG funding in November 2019 for purchase of the fire truck to replace a 1973 model. The new truck that arrived Aug. 5 will help provide the town with better fire protection.

Submitted by Upper Savannah Community Development Council

