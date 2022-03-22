Car Show now accepting exhibitors

Do you tinker with cars in your driveway on weekends? Do you feel an instant connection with people who drive the same car as you? Does the sound of a revving engine make your heart quicken? If so, you just might be a “gear head.”
Piedmont Technical College’s automotive technology student club “Full Throttle” invites gear heads of all kinds to come show off their finest vehicles at the PTC Automotive Technology Program Car Show April 30 in the Medford Family Event Center parking lot at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.
“This show is for the whole community,” said PTC Automotive Technology Program Director Gerald Sartin. “Proceeds raised will go to the PTC Foundation, which has a dedicated fund that supports education and training of auto tech students. Some of our students will bring cars they have been working on. It will be a fantastic opportunity to talk shop with like-minded car enthusiasts.”
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and food will be available for purchase. Early registration is $15 per car before April 8 and $20 after. Send checks, payable to the PTC Foundation, with “Car Show” in the subject line, to the attention of Gerald Sartin, PTC Automotive Technology Program Director, PO Box 1467, Greenwood, SC 29648. Registration also will be accepted on the day of the show. Just look for the onsite registration tent.