Nearly 100 McCormick County Democrats met June 7 to share news and ideas about primary election campaigns and listen to SC gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod.
McLeod and Joe Cunningham, who sent a representative, are two of the Democratic candidates running to represent the party against Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. SC Rep. Anne Parks and many elected and appointed county officials listened to McLeod, SC’s first black woman to run for governor.
“I’m not running for history,” she said. “I’m running to make a difference.” She spoke in support of a $15 an hour minimum wage, extended Medicaid, improved gun laws, and pro-life legislation.
“Banning abortion is just a distraction,” McLeod said. “I’m not pro-abortion, but I am anti-hypocrisy. If we ban abortion, we should cover child-raising costs from conception to college. Common sense is not so common in the SC General Assembly,” said McLeod.
She acknowledged that a governor cannot legalize marijuana, even for medicinal purposes, but spoke on behalf of putting legalization on the ballot for a vote. She said that legalized marijuana would reduce opioid addiction and crime, and boost tax revenue.
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Columbia as the keynote speaker at the Dems’ Blue Palmetto Dinner June 10. Party members participated in a Juneteenth parade June 18.