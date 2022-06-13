Kyle Sherard receives a SAR flag certificate from George Coleman, flag certificate chairman of the Cambridge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Sherard, a graduate of Lander University and retiree of Merck Pharmaceuticals, was honored by the Cambridge Chapter for displaying the U.S. and South Carolina banners correctly and prominently at his residence.
Dan and LaNelle Grubbs were among numerous residents of the Lakelands receiving flag certificates presented by George Coleman, flag certificate chairman for Cambridge Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. Dan, a National Guard retiree and graduate of Carson-Newman College, and LaNelle, graduate of North Greenville Junior College, are known in the Greenwood community for a variety of volunteer activities, including leadership positions at Harris Baptist Church and South Main Baptist Church. Their talents in music and teaching have touched more people than they can count, and their patriotism is displayed daily by flying the American flag.
Flying the national colors of the U.S. daily in accord with flag protocol at their Greenwood, Ronnie and Sue Peeler accept the SAR flag certificate from George Coleman, flag chairman of Cambridge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Patriotism and good citizenship are ways of life for the Peelers. After 38 years of service, Ronnie retired from the South Carolina National Guard with the rank of sergeant major. He is a Vietnam veteran. His service in public education over 36 years was accomplished in teaching and coaching at high schools in Greenwood, Clinton and Ninety Six. Through the 53 years of her marriage to Ronnie, Sue has worked at Parke Davis, ProMed and Eaton Corp.
Kyle Sherard receives a SAR flag certificate from George Coleman, flag certificate chairman of the Cambridge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Sherard, a graduate of Lander University and retiree of Merck Pharmaceuticals, was honored by the Cambridge Chapter for displaying the U.S. and South Carolina banners correctly and prominently at his residence.
Dan and LaNelle Grubbs were among numerous residents of the Lakelands receiving flag certificates presented by George Coleman, flag certificate chairman for Cambridge Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. Dan, a National Guard retiree and graduate of Carson-Newman College, and LaNelle, graduate of North Greenville Junior College, are known in the Greenwood community for a variety of volunteer activities, including leadership positions at Harris Baptist Church and South Main Baptist Church. Their talents in music and teaching have touched more people than they can count, and their patriotism is displayed daily by flying the American flag.
Flying the national colors of the U.S. daily in accord with flag protocol at their Greenwood, Ronnie and Sue Peeler accept the SAR flag certificate from George Coleman, flag chairman of Cambridge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Patriotism and good citizenship are ways of life for the Peelers. After 38 years of service, Ronnie retired from the South Carolina National Guard with the rank of sergeant major. He is a Vietnam veteran. His service in public education over 36 years was accomplished in teaching and coaching at high schools in Greenwood, Clinton and Ninety Six. Through the 53 years of her marriage to Ronnie, Sue has worked at Parke Davis, ProMed and Eaton Corp.
Supply-chain shortages, staffing vacancies and other problems caused by the COVID pandemic have not affected the display of the American flag.
Residents in the Lakelands can attest that the flag is still flying, as they received certificates from the Cambridge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The SAR Flag Certificate Program is a nationwide activity of the National Society SAR and recognizes residents, businesses and industries that fly the national colors daily and in compliance with flag-display protocol.
Cambridge Chapter members Sam Davis and George Coleman made the rounds to award SAR flag certificates to Dan and LaNelle Grubbs, Kyle and Gigi Sherard and Ronnie and Sue Peeler.
Cambridge Chapter/SAR serves Abbeville, Greenwood and McCormick counties. During the last week of June, Chapter members will visit the gravesite of every known Revolutionary War patriot to place a cemetery flag of the Betsy Ross design.
Greenville Presbyterian Church, Donalds Highway, has the largest number of graves in its cemetery, a total of 35. The Mount Ariel Chapter, SC Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, conducted a dedication ceremony for placing a historical marker at the cemetery on May 24. Markers are being placed at locations associated with the American Revolution as a feature of the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission. The commission, with numerous partners, is leading the Palmetto State’s participation in the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.