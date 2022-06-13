Supply-chain shortages, staffing vacancies and other problems caused by the COVID pandemic have not affected the display of the American flag.

Residents in the Lakelands can attest that the flag is still flying, as they received certificates from the Cambridge Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The SAR Flag Certificate Program is a nationwide activity of the National Society SAR and recognizes residents, businesses and industries that fly the national colors daily and in compliance with flag-display protocol.

Cambridge Chapter members Sam Davis and George Coleman made the rounds to award SAR flag certificates to Dan and LaNelle Grubbs, Kyle and Gigi Sherard and Ronnie and Sue Peeler.

Cambridge Chapter/SAR serves Abbeville, Greenwood and McCormick counties. During the last week of June, Chapter members will visit the gravesite of every known Revolutionary War patriot to place a cemetery flag of the Betsy Ross design.

Greenville Presbyterian Church, Donalds Highway, has the largest number of graves in its cemetery, a total of 35. The Mount Ariel Chapter, SC Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, conducted a dedication ceremony for placing a historical marker at the cemetery on May 24. Markers are being placed at locations associated with the American Revolution as a feature of the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission. The commission, with numerous partners, is leading the Palmetto State’s participation in the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

Submitted by Ted Morton

Tags