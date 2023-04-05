Burton Center staff honored

Front row, from left, are Marcy Carter, Wanda Glover, Carla Gaston, Brenda Abney and Benji Tedards; Second row: Belinda Turner, Annie Grant, Pernola Barr, Sandra Smith, Laurie Cordell and Linda Black. Third row: Laquanda Yeldell, Caylia Stargel, Latasha Logan, Roshelda Martin and Susan Keown.  Back row: Edrick Morton, Brittany Lanford, Shalaye Andrews, Lorinda Harrison, Harriet Hall and Trixy Smith.

Forty staff members were honored at Burton Center’s Annual Service Awards luncheon at the Greenwood Country Club.

Laurie Cordell, executive director of Burton Center, welcomed everyone to the luncheon and thanked the staff for their dedication and service.

Submitted by Teresa Medlin

