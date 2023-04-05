Burton Center staff honored

Front row, from left, are Marcy Carter, Wanda Glover, Carla Gaston, Brenda Abney and Benji Tedards; Second row: Belinda Turner, Annie Grant, Pernola Barr, Sandra Smith, Laurie Cordell and Linda Black. Third row: Laquanda Yeldell, Caylia Stargel, Latasha Logan, Roshelda Martin and Susan Keown. Back row: Edrick Morton, Brittany Lanford, Shalaye Andrews, Lorinda Harrison, Harriet Hall and Trixy Smith.
Forty staff members were honored at Burton Center’s Annual Service Awards luncheon at the Greenwood Country Club.
Laurie Cordell, executive director of Burton Center, welcomed everyone to the luncheon and thanked the staff for their dedication and service.
“Your hard work does not go unnoticed. We appreciate all that you do everyday for the people we serve and their families,” Cordell said.
Kyle Burgin, Burton Center staff member, delivered an inspiring message. As the author of a children’s book series on kids being superheroes at school against bullying, Kyle said, “As a child I always wanted to be a superhero and everybody told me that was not possible. I said to myself that I will show them! So, one day while working at Burton Center during COVID-19, I looked outside and a sign was put up that read, Heroes Work Here. I was finally a superhero! Heroes care and help others in need which is what Burton Center is all about. Keep going and don’t stop reaching for your dreams.”
Burton Center for Disabilities and Special Needs is a nonprofit, multicounty agency that provides services for more than 500 people with disabilities and special needs such autism, intellectual disabilities, head injuries, spinal cord injuries and related disabilities, in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties. Burton Center’s mission is to discover and develop unlimited potential.
Services are provided to help each individual reach their full potential. Service include: day services for adults at four centers located in Greenwood, Lexington, Saluda and Ware Shoals; and residential services (26 community residences, three supervised living programs, four community training home I’s).