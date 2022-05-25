Burton Center staff honored

Front row, from left, are Edwine George, Sheila Middleton, Angela Ware, Margaret Rikard, Linda Rodgers and Doria Mason. Second row: Teresa Medlin, Lelia Cunningham, Teresa Johnson, Brooke Roark, Krissey Snider, Jacqueline White and Nancy Simpson. Third row: Donna Boles, Kimberly Franklin, Brenda Pope, Tammy Johnson, Crystal McNair and Elaine Andrews. Fourth row: Erin Fleming, Linda Sanders, Karen Jones, Juna Deal, Shalasha Dial, Kyle Burgin, LaKeisha Quarles, Kimberly Charles, Laurie Cordell, Annie Logan, Jimmy Burton and John Sheppard.
Burton Center staff members were honored for their years of service at a luncheon at the Greenwood Country Club.
Jimmy Burton, former executive director of Burton Center, delivered an inspiring message. “Together you have delivered 465 years of service to some of greatest people in the world. You are heroes, a guiding light and an inspiration. Thank you for a job well done.” Burton said.
35-Year Award
Teresa Medlin
25-Year Award
Donna Boles
20-Year Awards
Kimberly Franklin
Kimberly Harris
Karen Jones
15-Year Awards
Elaine Andrews
Faye Bell
Aretha Charles
Juna Deal
Erin Fleming
Tammy Johnson
Teresa Diane Johnson
Brenda Reese
Margaret Rikard
John Sheppard
Nancy Simpson
Angela Ware
10-Year Awards
Ingo Ladson
Dorothy Lewis
Wanda Morton
Brenda Pope
Lakeisha Quarles
Linda Rogers
5-Year Awards
Kyle Burgin
Danitra Caldwell
Lelia Cunningham
Shalesha Dial
Lakiasa Gray
Edwina George
Lestine Haltiwanger
Charlie Howzell
Ayenna Jackson
Tiara Johnson
Lakeshia Kelly
Felicia Mattison
Doria Mason
Crystal McNair
Sheila Middleton
Jami “Brooke” Roark
Linda Sanders
Krissey Snider
Felicia Tolbert
Delories Ward
Jacqueline White
Burton Center for Disabilities and Special Needs is a nonprofit, multi-county agency, providing services for more than 500 people with disabilities and special needs (autism, intellectual disabilities, head injuries, spinal cord injuries and related disabilities) in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties. Burton Center’s mission is to Discover and Develop Unlimited Potential.
Services are provided to help each individual reach their full potential. Service include: day services for adults at four centers located in Greenwood, Lexington, Saluda and Ware Shoals; residential services (26 community residences, 3 supervised living programs, four community training home I’s) and Respite.