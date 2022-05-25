Burton Center staff honored
Front row, from left, are Edwine George, Sheila Middleton, Angela Ware, Margaret Rikard, Linda Rodgers and Doria Mason. Second row: Teresa Medlin, Lelia Cunningham, Teresa Johnson, Brooke Roark, Krissey Snider, Jacqueline White and Nancy Simpson. Third row: Donna Boles, Kimberly Franklin, Brenda Pope, Tammy Johnson, Crystal McNair and Elaine Andrews. Fourth row: Erin Fleming, Linda Sanders, Karen Jones, Juna Deal, Shalasha Dial, Kyle Burgin, LaKeisha Quarles, Kimberly Charles, Laurie Cordell, Annie Logan, Jimmy Burton and John Sheppard.

Burton Center staff members were honored for their years of service at a luncheon at the Greenwood Country Club.

Jimmy Burton, former executive director of Burton Center, delivered an inspiring message. “Together you have delivered 465 years of service to some of greatest people in the world. You are heroes, a guiding light and an inspiration. Thank you for a job well done.” Burton said.

35-Year Award

  • Teresa Medlin

25-Year Award

  • Donna Boles

20-Year Awards

  • Kimberly Franklin
  • Kimberly Harris
  • Karen Jones

15-Year Awards

  • Elaine Andrews
  • Faye Bell
  • Aretha Charles
  • Juna Deal
  • Erin Fleming
  • Tammy Johnson
  • Teresa Diane Johnson
  • Brenda Reese
  • Margaret Rikard
  • John Sheppard
  • Nancy Simpson
  • Angela Ware

10-Year Awards

  • Ingo Ladson
  • Dorothy Lewis
  • Wanda Morton
  • Brenda Pope
  • Lakeisha Quarles
  • Linda Rogers

5-Year Awards

  • Kyle Burgin
  • Danitra Caldwell
  • Lelia Cunningham
  • Shalesha Dial
  • Lakiasa Gray
  • Edwina George
  • Lestine Haltiwanger
  • Charlie Howzell
  • Ayenna Jackson
  • Tiara Johnson
  • Lakeshia Kelly
  • Felicia Mattison
  • Doria Mason
  • Crystal McNair
  • Sheila Middleton
  • Jami “Brooke” Roark
  • Linda Sanders
  • Krissey Snider
  • Felicia Tolbert
  • Delories Ward
  • Jacqueline White

Burton Center for Disabilities and Special Needs is a nonprofit, multi-county agency, providing services for more than 500 people with disabilities and special needs (autism, intellectual disabilities, head injuries, spinal cord injuries and related disabilities) in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties. Burton Center’s mission is to Discover and Develop Unlimited Potential.

Services are provided to help each individual reach their full potential. Service include: day services for adults at four centers located in Greenwood, Lexington, Saluda and Ware Shoals; residential services (26 community residences, 3 supervised living programs, four community training home I’s) and Respite.

For information, visit burtoncenter.org or call 864-942-8900.

Submitted by Teresa Medlin

