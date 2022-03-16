March is Disabilities Awareness Month in South Carolina. On March 2, a group of friends from Burton Center attended Disability Advocacy Day at the Statehouse.
While at the state Capitol, they had the opportunity to visit with Sen. Mike Gambrell, Sen. Billy Garrett and Rep. Craig Gagnon. Disability Advocacy Day provides the opportunity for organizations from across the state to talk with their legislators about the challenges and needs of people with disabilities and their families.
Some of the issues addressed during Disability Advocacy Day were: transportation; home and community-based services (HCBS); respite; Medicaid waiver waiting lists; aging caregivers; direct support professionals; COVID19 and how it has affected people who have disabilities; special education and affordable housing.
Burton Center for Disabilities and Special Needs is a nonprofit, multi-county agency, providing services for more than 500 people with disabilities and special needs (autism, intellectual disabilities, head injuries, spinal cord injuries and related disabilities) in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties. Burton Center’s mission is to discover and develop unlimited potential.
Services are provided to help each individual reach their full potential. Service include: day services for adults at four centers located in Greenwood, Lexington, Saluda and Ware Shoals, residential services (26 community residences, 3 supervised living programs, 4 community training home I’s) and Respite.