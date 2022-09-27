Avid runners will have a chance this November to test their skills on a beautiful backcountry course where history walks.
The second annual BULL RUN 5K is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, on the historic campus of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe in beautiful McCormick County. The 5K run around the 1,310-acre campus is part of The 1797 Celebration, a commemoration of the 225th anniversary of the first educational institution established on this farm.
The Bull Run 5K will begin at 8 a.m., with registration starting at 7 a.m. The course, mapped out over a mix of pavement and gravel roads, will meander through picturesque countryside with wide-open horse pastures, hay fields, stands of old-growth timber and the historic cemetery where French physician Dr. John de la Howe – the school’s namesake – was laid to rest in 1797.
The 5K will begin at one of the most impressive new facilities on the Governor’s School campus – the Equine Center – and wind beside the school’s lakeside Education Center before finishing up at the Equine Center. Grass parking for participants will be provided adjacent to the start/finish line.
After the conclusion of the race, participants are invited to hang around for The 1797 Celebration on the campus’s Governor’s Green. The festival will feature historic re-enactors, live music, a parade and other history-themed activities.
Registration fee is $30, which includes a T-shirt for runners who pre-register by Oct. 24 at www.runsignup.com. (Search keywords “Governors School” for the registration link.) Late registration will be held the morning of the event, but no T-shirt is guaranteed.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the Bull Run 5K. For more information on volunteering, contact school athletic director Troy Cann at troy.cann@delahowe.sc.gov.