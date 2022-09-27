Avid runners will have a chance this November to test their skills on a beautiful backcountry course where history walks.

The second annual BULL RUN 5K is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, on the historic campus of the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe in beautiful McCormick County. The 5K run around the 1,310-acre campus is part of The 1797 Celebration, a commemoration of the 225th anniversary of the first educational institution established on this farm.

Submitted by Tony Baughman

Tags