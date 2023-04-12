Countybank announced Laura Beth Brooks has been appointed vice president by the board of directors.
Brooks, Corporate Governance Manager, joined Countybank in 2018 and is responsible for developing and implementing systems and processes that support the effective corporate governance of the organization. She prioritizes the flow of information to and from shareholders, directors, and senior managers, and facilitates the bank’s strategic planning processes.
“As our organization continues to grow, effective strategic planning remains a top priority to ensure we’re delivering the best possible service to our customers,” said Annette L. Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Laura Beth’s contributions to building collaborative, interdepartmental planning processes enhance our ability to provide a broad range of financial services for our customers.”
Brooks is a magna cum laude graduate of the College of Charleston and is a member of the International Association of Strategy Professionals. She has completed training through the Society for Corporate Governance and the Carnegie Institute’s Strategic Planning Essentials and is a second-year student at the South Carolina Bankers School. At Countybank, Brooks is a member of the financial literacy team dedicated to equipping individuals and non-profit organizations with educational resources on financial services.
Before joining Countybank, Brooks worked as a litigation paralegal, youth ministry coordinator and columnist. She has extensive experience in organizational programming and was named South Carolina’s Resident Advisor of the Year in 2010. Brooks is active in the Greenwood community through the Greenwood Writer’s Guild, Distinguished Young Women of Greater Greenwood Scholarship Program, and leadership at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection as a Eucharistic Minister, women’s Bible study leader, choir member, and adult ministry volunteer.
“Community banking is more important today than ever,” said R. Thornwell Dunlap III, president and CEO of Countybank. “As Countybank celebrates 90 years of serving its communities, Laura Beth’s role serves as a testament to our commitment to serve our communities and customers with integrity and safe, sound business practices. Her leadership role will be an essential part of our continued success.”