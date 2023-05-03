After earning a degree in business, former Lander University baseball player Nathan Bridges spent his first few years out of college working in the accounting field. But in 2018, after his wife became pregnant with their daughter, Bridges was motivated “to do something more rewarding.”

“I wanted something I could go home and be proud about every night,” he explained. “So, I hopped out of the accounting field and went into nursing.”

Submitted by Graham Duncan

Tags