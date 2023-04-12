Bearcat Village resident assistant Haley Branton is a standout among RAs. Named Rookie of the Year for orientation programs in 2021 and Innovator of the Year as an RA for the 2021-22 school year, she is also a Lander University Student Government Association member and serves on the Academic Honors Council.

A major accomplishment was her completion of a human resources internship with Mohawk Industries, which involved traveling to the company’s corporate office in Calhoun, Georgia, where she presented a project on improving the training for new employees to improve their retention rates.

Submitted by Jeffery Lagrone

