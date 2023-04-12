Bearcat Village resident assistant Haley Branton is a standout among RAs. Named Rookie of the Year for orientation programs in 2021 and Innovator of the Year as an RA for the 2021-22 school year, she is also a Lander University Student Government Association member and serves on the Academic Honors Council.
A major accomplishment was her completion of a human resources internship with Mohawk Industries, which involved traveling to the company’s corporate office in Calhoun, Georgia, where she presented a project on improving the training for new employees to improve their retention rates.
A senior from McColl, Branton chose business administration with a health care emphasis as her major. She said she “always saw myself working in a business-related setting where I can further my leadership skills. Healthcare, specifically, is an area that I have always been passionate about. My sister works in healthcare, and hearing her perception as an employee has always intrigued me to work on the opposite side.”
She said that she has enjoyed her education so far.
“The instruction at Lander has provided me with ample opportunities to grow my networking and communication skills, while also providing me with a well-rounded education in all aspects of the healthcare system,” she said.
Branton singled out Assistant Professor of Health Care Management Dr. Quesa McLeod as one of several instructors in the business department who have had a lasting impact on her.
“Her prior experience in the field and education allows her to give us incredible insight and advice. I have enjoyed every class I have taken with her, and I admire the way she looks out for each of her students,” she said.
After graduating from Lander, Branton plans to pursue a master’s degree in health administration.
“I hope to one day work in long-term care,” she said.