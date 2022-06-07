Bledsoe graduates from welding school Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HUNTER BLEDSOE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The family of Hunter Bledsoe congratulates him on his May 24 graduation from Arclabs Welding School in Piedmont. He is a 2021 graduate of Greenwood High School. Submitted by Renee Bledsoe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arclabs Welding School Graduate Greenwood High School School Education Graduation Piedmont Congratulate Reader's Choice Awards 2022