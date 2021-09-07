Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Kellar Lawrence Real Estate was named one of South Carolina's most productive real estate teams as a part of ReaiTrends and Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals, a ranking report produced by ReaiTrends and Tom Ferry International.
YHSGR is now a member of the "America's Best Real Estate Agents," and ranked number three out of medium-sized teams for South Carolina.
ReaiTrends America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranks over 18,500 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2020. All production numbers are independently verified by a third party to ensure accuracy and report integrity. This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents the top one percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States.
"I have the pleasure of working with successful real estate professionals day in and day out, and I know all the hard work, late nights, and huge effort that goes into achieving such incredible results," says Ferry. "There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common - they are simply the best. Congratulations to all recipients on this prestigious recognition."