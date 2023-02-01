U.S. Navy presence in the Far East dates back to 1822, in part to combat piracy and secure American trade routes.
Following the Boxer Rebellion in China, the United States Asiatic Fleet was created which served through much of the first half of the 20th century. In addition to protecting American lives, property, commerce, and treaty rights in East Asia, the fleet was to promote friendly relations with the Chinese. The fleet was based in the Philippines.
Although smaller than what most consider a fleet, the fleet designation was due to the commander’s status rather than the fleet’s size. Rear Admiral Joseph Murdock, one of only four admirals in the U.S. Navy at the time, was recognized as an authority on Chinese affairs and had more power and influence regarding China than did the U.S. Ambassador. Because he had handled China’s unrest after the 1911 Xinhai Revolution, he remained commander until China stabilized.
In 1905, the fleet escorted Russian cruisers to the Philippines following their defeat by the Imperial Japanese Navy in the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905. Following U.S. Navy restructuring in 1922, the fleet was mandated to defend the Philippines and Guam and to uphold the Open Door Policy in China.
The United States had a strong military presence in China from 1901 to 1937. The purpose was two-fold: to protect trade interests in the Far East and to pursue a permanent alliance with the Chinese Republic. Aboard ship, Chinese men were hired as cooks, stewards and attendants, all wearing traditional Chinese garb. Chinese girls tied sampans to the ships to polish bright work in exchange for the ship’s garbage. Many U.S. Navy members were posted in China for years and returned there to live in retirement; they became known as "China Sailors." The movie "The Sand Pebbles" is based on the lives of China Sailors.
During the Second Sino-Japanese War, beginning in 1937, the Asiatic Fleet was present to protect American lives and property. U.S. military presence in China was slowly reduced during the approach of World War II; China’s move to a Communist state further removed any necessity of a U.S. military force. With the gunboats ordered to Manila, Wake Island was virtually unprotected and was seized by the Japanese in December 1941.
An aviation component was added to the Asiatic Fleet in 1941. In 1942 battles were fought in Balikpapan Bay, the Flores Sea, Badung Strait, the Java Sea and Sunda Strait. Forty surface vessels in the Asiatic Fleet were lost on Pearl Harbor Day; General Jonathan Wainwright surrendered to the Japanese at Corregidor on May 6, 1942.
Following the defeat, the rest of the vessels were sent to Australia to become part of the South West Pacific Area. This was established as the 7th Fleet in 1943 and has served in Korea and Vietnam with honor, helping to preserve peace and stability in East Asia.
In 2001, President George W. Bush proclaimed March 1 as U.S. Navy Asiatic Fleet Memorial Day, praising the fleet‘s "heritage of courage and selfless dedication."
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Our motto is God, Home, and Country. Contact Sheila Wolf, registrar, at shewolf@wctel.net for membership information.