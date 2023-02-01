U.S. Navy presence in the Far East dates back to 1822, in part to combat piracy and secure American trade routes.

Following the Boxer Rebellion in China, the United States Asiatic Fleet was created which served through much of the first half of the 20th century. In addition to protecting American lives, property, commerce, and treaty rights in East Asia, the fleet was to promote friendly relations with the Chinese. The fleet was based in the Philippines.

Peggy Harla, Long Cane Chapter NSDAR

