Ascend & Community Initiatives debut the Renovated Neighborhood Center

Manufacturer Ascend Performance Materials, which partnered with Community Initiatives Inc. to renovate its neighborhood center in preparation for the school year and the return of students to the program, celebrated with the nonprofit as the children arrived to enjoy an upgraded facility on Monday.
The renovation included updated flooring, paint, lighting, and other repairs, all completed by Ascend associates. Upon entering the new space, students were greeted by the team from Ascend, the people responsible for the smiles on their faces.
Christopher Thomas, Community Initiatives Board member and Executive Director of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Site, offered thoughts on the occasion, noting the creation of a space for the children that “expresses the opportunity for them to have the greatest level of dignity for themselves, so they feel a sense of belonging and purpose in the society that they are a part of.” Thomas shared words of Dr. Mays which highlighted Ascends outreach and willingness to help children “aspire to wonderful things.”
Michael Walters, site director at Ascend, visited the site upon learning about the potential for partnership and the work being done by Community Initiatives, Inc. He saw an opportunity for him and the team to give the facility a facelift and give back to the community Ascend has been a part of for more than 60 years.
Teresa Goodman, Executive Director of Community Initiatives, Inc., offered heartfelt thanks and gratitude to each member of Ascend’s team as she presented Walters with a token of appreciation signed by the students, staff, and board members of Community Initiatives. “My heart is full, and the children should have this improved space because each of you are priceless treasures and you deserve this, it is for you” Goodman said to the students while making her remarks.
Ralph McAlister, an Ascend team member, shared “It has been a great pleasure to be part of this wonderful experience. It was awesome to see the looks on the kids’ faces when they came in for the first time.”
Goodman shared “When I look at the smiles of the children, seeing their joy because they know so many from Community Initiatives and Ascend care about and believe in them and their future success, which is the real win. That is the prize.”