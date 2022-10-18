It can be a little bit awkward when you climb the career ladder and eventually become the “boss” of your former co-workers. Piedmont Technical College (PTC) alumnus Ellis Belton can relate. After 24 years working at Sage Automotive Interiors, where he started in 1998 as a distribution worker in the warehouse, Belton today is a process improvement engineer at the company.

“I was working in the same facility where I worked for years. Now I had to adjust and separate those friendships from the past — with people that I used to hang out with on the floor — because now I was their boss,” he said. “That was the most challenging thing I faced day-to-day.”

Submitted by Kristine Hartvigsen