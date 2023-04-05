Amateur Radio Society learns about County EMS

At its monthly meeting, the Greenwood Amateur Radio Society (GARS) heard a presentation by Jamie Parrish, coordinator of Greenwood County Emergency Management.

We’ve all seen them: pictures of the destruction left behind by both man made and natural disasters. Perhaps our friends, family or we ourselves have been victims of a catastrophic wildfire, flood, tornado, earthquake  or toxic chemical spill.

When disaster strikes a community, damaging regular lines of communication due to power outages and the destruction of telephone, cellular and other infrastructure-dependent systems, who are the first people to immediately establish an emergency communications network? The answer is not your local power company, FEMA or the Red Cross.

Submitted by Di Litwer

