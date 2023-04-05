Amateur Radio Society learns about County EMS

We’ve all seen them: pictures of the destruction left behind by both man made and natural disasters. Perhaps our friends, family or we ourselves have been victims of a catastrophic wildfire, flood, tornado, earthquake or toxic chemical spill.
When disaster strikes a community, damaging regular lines of communication due to power outages and the destruction of telephone, cellular and other infrastructure-dependent systems, who are the first people to immediately establish an emergency communications network? The answer is not your local power company, FEMA or the Red Cross.
Instead, it is amateur radio operators. With the capability of setting up and operating locally organized communication networks, amateur radio operators can immediately establish vital communication links between the disaster site, local emergency management teams, and government officials.
At its monthly meeting March 14, the Greenwood Amateur Radio Society (GARS) heard a presentation by Jamie Parrish, coordinator of Greenwood County Emergency Management. Parrish spoke about the role of amateur radio in the Greenwood County Emergency Management plan and the inclusion of GARS in state emergency drills.
County emergency operations centers collect, evaluate and disseminate information about a disaster to local, state, and federal government emergency response organizations.
“The number one disaster response issue is poor communication,” Parrish said. “If the county emergency operations center can’t get timely information from the disaster site, then their response to the disaster is delayed. Although the U.S. has the most reliable public telecommunications in the world, telecommunication systems themselves are vulnerable to disasters as well as cybersecurity attacks. Many cell towers don’t have generators. When all else fails, amateur radio still works."
“As the Emergency Communications Coordinator for the Greenwood Amateur Radio Society, I’m excited about the opportunity to work with Ms. Parrish and Greenwood County Emergency Management,” said David Davenport, KY4GM. “Anyone interested in training and participation in ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Services), or emergency communications can contact me at KY4GM96@gmail.com. I’m looking forward to establishing a long range, productive relationship between GARS and Greenwood County Emergency Management,” he said.
The Greenwood Amateur Radio Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2330 Cokesbury Road. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7:30. Anyone who is already a licensed amateur radio operator or who is interested in becoming an amateur radio operator is encouraged to attend.