The John de la Howe School Alumni Association will have its 56th Biennial Homecoming/Reunion Nov. 5 on the grounds of the South Carolina Governor’s School of Agriculture at John de la Howe.
The Governor’s School for Agriculture’s 1797 Celebration will be held on the same day to celebrate the 225th anniversary of the school. We invite all alumni and the public to attend.
Alumni reunion registration begins at 9 a.m. in the L.S. Brice School Building, where alumni will gather to spend time reminiscing with one another and viewing photo albums of those days. The Alumni Association business meeting will be after lunch, and all alumni should attend. Immediately after the business meeting, alumni will gather on the steps of McKissick Chapel for a photograph to commemorate the 2022 Alumni Homecoming/Reunion.
The Governor’s School for Agriculture’s 1797 Celebration will have activities such as Colonial-era history with reenactors, artifact displays, historically-based Ag Olympics, petting zoo, blacksmith/mule demonstration, pottery station, campus tours, tours of the residence halls, and tours of the Lethe Site, which is Dr. De la Howe’s homeplace.
A parade is scheduled at 10 a.m. around the Governor’s Green. A military appreciation event is planned.