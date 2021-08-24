All in the Family for Greenwood Promise

Coach Nick? Mayor Nick? Senator Nick? What do you call Floyd Nicholson, a man who has served the Greenwood community in so many ways?
To Nicholson he is on a first-name basis with everyone. “Just call me Floyd” he says. “That never changes.” But for one Greenwood Promise student, Jaida King, he is simply Uncle Floyd.
As a Greenwood High School recent graduate and the niece of Floyd and Mamie Nicholson, Jaida is enrolled at Piedmont Technical College majoring in radiology. Coming from a family where success and giving back are a given, Jaida’s grandparents and her mother, a CVS pharmacist, always encouraged Jaida to aim high and work hard. Her Uncle Floyd counseled the young Jaida that she can succeed if she puts her mind to it.
Jaida is following the lead of others in the Nicholson and King families who have embraced positive attitudes and strong work ethics. The young Greenwood Promise student also gives credit to her high school guidance counselor Amanda Peters who alerted her to the advantages of the Greenwood Promise program. With the continuing support of Promise Executive Director, Katie Davenport, Jaida is one of more than 350 students in the county who have benefitted from guidance and financial assistance offered by The Promise.
“I work at Chick-fil-A and have saved money to attend college,” says Jaida. “The Greenwood Promise has helped me realize this dream.”
Jaida is not the only member of her family to be associated with the Greenwood Promise. Her Uncle Floyd is one of the three co-chairs for The Power of Promise endowment campaign in support of expanded college access initiatives. Along with retired Capsugel Executive Ron Millender and Countybank executive Brent Parris, Nicholson has agreed to serve in this all-important leadership role as the Promise completes the public phase of the $5 million campaign.
"The Greenwood Promise represents the future for our community," says Nicholson. "Education is the pathway to success for our youth." Two months after the official public launch of the campaign, the organization has received more than $3 million in pledges. In addition to providing tuition-free community college for all eligible Greenwood County high school students, the campaign will add a new component partnering with Lander University to provide scholarships for the final two years of a 4-year degree.
Fellow co-chair Ron Millender echoes Nicholson sharing, “The Greenwood Promise is more than a scholarship program," says Millender. "By empowering students just like Jaida with the promise they can go to college, we are helping them aspire to achieve their goals.”
To learn more about the Greenwood Promise and read other student success stories, visit www.GreenwoodPromise.com.