Piedmont Technical College (PTC) and Coastal Carolina University (CCU) recently formalized an agreement designed to expedite the transfer process for eligible PTC Commercial Art AAS graduates. The move establishes a pathway to a bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from CCU.
“This contract will make the transfer process to CCU easier for our commercial art graduates who want to earn a bachelor’s in graphic design,” said Keli Fewox, PTC vice president for academic affairs. “We also feel it will serve as an enticement for PTC commercial art students to continue their education at an esteemed four-year institution.”
CCU officials were equally enthused about the new opportunity for ambitious and talented commercial art students. The agreement celebrates both institutions’ shared educational mission.
“We are thrilled to have this agreement with PTC. While AA and AS graduates from the 16 technical colleges in South Carolina are guaranteed academic admission to Coastal Carolina and have their general education requirements satisfied as well, it’s very important to have pathways for AAS graduates, too. These AAS graduates will enter Coastal Carolina as true juniors and complete their graphic design degrees in two years,” said Casey Woodling, CCU’s director of academic outreach and continuing education. “We look forward to growing our partnership with PTC through our shared mission of expanding educational opportunities to South Carolina students.”
PTC commercial art students graduate with a generous range of hands-on skills and are ready to challenge themselves across an even broader spectrum.
“Our goal has been, and continues to be, doing whatever it takes to make our students the best-trained professionals in our field. We call them the ‘Swiss Army Knives of Commercial Arts,’” said Kendall Adams, PTC Commercial Art program director “Partnering with Coastal Carolina University offers our students an ongoing opportunity to continue growing their skills and experience by completing their baccalaureate degree. CCU is the latest in a prestigious list of South Carolina schools we have established partnerships with, and we expect this list to continue growing rapidly.”
Without question, the Chanticleer community is rolling out the red carpet for PTC’s best.
“We are thrilled at the prospect of welcoming Piedmont Tech students into our program,” said Stephanie R. Miller, Ph.D., chair of the CCU Department of Visual Arts. “We look forward to a continuing partnership.”
