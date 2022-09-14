Self Regional HealthCare and the MUSC Health Cardiothoracic Surgery Network based in Charleston have signed an affiliation agreement with the goal of optimizing the high-quality local care in place and expanding the program’s surgical capabilities.
Through this affiliation, Self Regional will work collaboratively with MUSC Health to advance the expertise of clinical staff via mentoring related the latest technologies and procedures in cardiovascular surgical care. In addition, the affiliation will allow Self Regional’s patients access to a multitude of clinical trials, providing patients in the Upstate with a range of the most promising cardiovascular treatments available in the nation.
“Self Regional is excited about this partnership,” said Matt Logan, M.D., president and CEO of Self Regional Healthcare. “Working with such a respected organization as MUSC will not only allow our patients enhanced access to treatments but will also improve the cardiothoracic care we’re able to provide here in the community.”
Self Regional is recognized for providing high quality cardiovascular care, from complex interventions that require cardiothoracic surgery, to diagnosing, treating and managing heart and vascular disease. Self Regional’s Heart and Vascular Center provides advanced heart care ranging from prevention and emergency cardiac care, to open heart surgery and rehabilitation.
The Heart Failure Clinic at Self Regional has been recognized by the American Heart Association’s Get With the Guidelines based on the clinic’s quality and outcomes in stroke care and heart failure. Also, it’s nationally accredited Chest Pain Center ensures that the team of emergency physicians, cardiologists, critical care nurses, paramedics and cardiac catheterization lab follows national guidelines to diagnose and quickly provide lifesaving treatment for patients experiencing potential cardiac life-threatening events.
“As the state’s only comprehensive academic medical center, we have a unique ability and responsibility to assist other South Carolina care providers as they seek to optimize local heart care,” said Marc R. Katz, M.D., Professor & Chief of MUSC Health’s Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery. “We want to help our colleagues in Greenwood take things to the next level through collaboration, education and research, as well as assisting as needed with clinical care for the benefit of the patients and families they serve.”
The MUSC Health Heart and Vascular Center has the largest combined team of heart and vascular specialists, researchers and educators in the state, offering experience with all levels of heart care. The multidisciplinary team offers a depth and breadth of expertise that translates to better than the national average rates of complications and hospital readmissions, as well as being the only program in South Carolina to offer heart transplantation, robotic valve surgery and complex aorta surgeries.
The Center also includes the state’s only cardiovascular genetics program, offering personalized care for patients and families with inherited heart and vascular conditions. The program is consistently recognized as “high-performing” by U.S. News & World Report in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery and heart failure.