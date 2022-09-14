Self Regional HealthCare and the MUSC Health Cardiothoracic Surgery Network based in Charleston have signed an affiliation agreement with the goal of optimizing the high-quality local care in place and expanding the program’s surgical capabilities.

Through this affiliation, Self Regional will work collaboratively with MUSC Health to advance the expertise of clinical staff via mentoring related the latest technologies and procedures in cardiovascular surgical care. In addition, the affiliation will allow Self Regional’s patients access to a multitude of clinical trials, providing patients in the Upstate with a range of the most promising cardiovascular treatments available in the nation.

Submitted by Mary Cathcart