Actors return to Lakelands for 13th annual Lander Film Festival

Greenwood native Grainger Hines (left), who has had over 100 appearances on small and large screens, shares his acting techniques as part of the 13th Annual Lander University Film Festival. Moderating the question-and-answer session was Michael Genevie.

Not only did the 13th annual Lander University Film Festival recognize the winning filmmakers from a variety of skill levels - it also celebrated 50 years of acting for Greenwood native Grainger Hines. The festival was held March 18 on the Lander campus.

Hines joined Michael Genevie, who recently retired after 40 years as executive director of the Abbeville Opera House, for a question-and-answer session before the festival’s awards ceremony. It covered the highlights of Hines’ long, successful career as an actor, writer and director. Both Hines and Genevie were also on hand to present awards to winners.

Submitted by Graham Duncan

