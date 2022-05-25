This month, we commemorate the anniversary of D-Day.
June 6, 1944, began the Allied invasion of Normandy, one of the most complicated military feats in history. Officially known as Operation Overlord, the significance of this campaign was so great that it came to be called “D-Day.”
Through the years, many people have expressed curiosity about the term. What exactly is the meaning of “D”? There have been several explanations, the most widely accepted being that simply the “day” of the start of a military operation, either purposely undisclosed or just unknown at the time.
All dates in that operation are then plus or minus that date. No matter what it means, the invasion of Normandy was not the only D-Day in World War II. We landed on the beaches of Morocco and North Africa in 1942 and Sicily in 1943. Why was June 6 more important? It was the beginning of the end of Nazi control. It mattered so much that it kept a name that had been purposely flexible.
Locally, we have a very important connection to the invasion of France’s Normandy region. Abbeville native Major Thomas Howie landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day and, with his men, took roughly a month and a half to go 20 miles. Four more miles east was the village of St. Lo, a major transportation hub. Gaining control was critical to the Allies, as it would cripple the Nazis by not allowing them to receive troops and supplies.
In the way, though, were hedgerows the soldiers had been battling all along the way. From the tops, dense shrubs and hawthorn bushes grew. Below them were dirt roads that the Germans used to move about, invisible to our troops.
Early on July 17, Howie’s 116th Infantry was just 1,000 yards east of St. Lo. Howie made a call to Major Gen. Charles Gerhardt, ending his conversation with “See you in St. Lo!” Howie was fatally wounded by a mortar attack just moments later.
Howie’s executive officer forged on the next day after the Germans retreated. Howie's body was placed on the hood of the lead jeep, symbolically making him the first American soldier to enter the city.
Once in the city, the soldiers placed him on a pile of rubble and draped him with a American. flag. A photo of it was circulated while Andy Rooney, who witnessed it as a Stars and Strips reporter, called it “one of the truly heartwarming and emotional scenes of a gruesome and frightful war.”
Because of wartime security, Howie was known only as “the Major of St. Lo.” He is buried in Normandy, and a monument for him has been placed at Long Cane Cemetery in Abbeville.
D-Day, part of Operation Overlord, lasted, some say not one day, but 43 days. Allied Forces had turned the tide of the war by achieving victory in these hard-fought battles that began on June 6. In all, there were more than 2 million troops from more than 12 countries involved in the campaign. They had to overcome unprecedented political, cultural and personal pressures to forge together as one in battle for an ultimate victory in Europe. These men were truly part of “the Greatest Generation,” many giving their lives, others carrying the trauma of war with them for the rest of their days.
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Our motto is God, Family, Country. Contact Sheila Wolf, registrar, at shewolf@wctel.net for membership information.