Abbeville Community FCU merges with Peach State FCU

From left are Chuck Nash, Abbeville Community FCU Board Chairman; Trish Fuller, Abbeville Community FCU Manager; and Marshall Boutwell, Peach State FCU President/CEO.

Members of Abbeville Community Federal Credit Union have approved a merger with Peach State Federal Credit Union.

This announcement follows a vote that was held on Nov. 28 at the credit union’s Abbeville branch during a special meeting of members. The merger, which has been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, was effective Dec. 1.

Submitted by Sarinya Sullivan

