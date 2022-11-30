Abbeville Community FCU merges with Peach State FCU

Members of Abbeville Community Federal Credit Union have approved a merger with Peach State Federal Credit Union.
This announcement follows a vote that was held on Nov. 28 at the credit union’s Abbeville branch during a special meeting of members. The merger, which has been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, was effective Dec. 1.
It is the result of Peach State and Abbeville’s shared values, mission and corporate culture. There is a shared commitment on the part of both credit unions’ boards and management to grow while remaining competitive in the financial marketplace.
Abbeville was founded in 1971 to serve the needs of railroad employees and their immediate families in Abbeville, Greenwood, Anderson, and McCormick counties. In January 2004, Abbeville was granted a community charter, and in July 2011, it became federally chartered. Its membership includes service to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Abbeville County as well as any businesses.
“There is no better time than the present to bring about positive changes for our members,” said Trish Fuller, manager at Abbeville Community FCU. “Our focus remains on our members and understanding their needs. We’re excited about this merger as it will create more opportunities to expand services and deepen relationships for the communities we serve.”
“This partnership will allow us to provide increased accessibility, more financial products, services, and additional resources that will make a positive impact on the Abbeville community,” said Marshall Boutwell, president/CEO of Peach State. "This is a great example of a cooperative unity but more importantly, it demonstrates a strong commitment to the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’.”