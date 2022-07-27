AAMC Foundation awards Healthcare Career Scholarships
The following have been named recipients of the Abbeville Area Medical Center Foundation Healthcare Career Scholarships. From left, standing are AAMC CEO, Jordan Leslie, Sydney Dawson, Gabby White, Hanna Beth Hedden, LizziAnna Price and Roddy Gray, AAMC Foundation Board Chair. Seated Jennifer Moore, Meredith Ashley, La’Mar Elmore and Tonya Nguyen.

The Abbeville Area Medical Center (AAMC) Foundation has awarded nine healthcare career scholarships totaling $14,000 to five area high school seniors and four AAMC employees.

High school senior recipients include Sydney Dawson, who will attend Lander University to study nursing; Hannah Beth Hedden, who will attend Lander University with plans to become a physical therapist; Jordan Leslie, who will attend Gardner-Webb University to study nursing; LizziAnna Price will attend Lander University to study nursing with plans to become a certified nurse anesthetist; and Gabby White, who will attend Piedmont Technical College to become a cardiovascular technologist.

