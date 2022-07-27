AAMC Foundation awards Healthcare Career Scholarships

The following have been named recipients of the Abbeville Area Medical Center Foundation Healthcare Career Scholarships. From left, standing are AAMC CEO, Jordan Leslie, Sydney Dawson, Gabby White, Hanna Beth Hedden, LizziAnna Price and Roddy Gray, AAMC Foundation Board Chair. Seated Jennifer Moore, Meredith Ashley, La’Mar Elmore and Tonya Nguyen.
The Abbeville Area Medical Center (AAMC) Foundation has awarded nine healthcare career scholarships totaling $14,000 to five area high school seniors and four AAMC employees.
High school senior recipients include Sydney Dawson, who will attend Lander University to study nursing; Hannah Beth Hedden, who will attend Lander University with plans to become a physical therapist; Jordan Leslie, who will attend Gardner-Webb University to study nursing; LizziAnna Price will attend Lander University to study nursing with plans to become a certified nurse anesthetist; and Gabby White, who will attend Piedmont Technical College to become a cardiovascular technologist.
AAMC employee recipients include Meredith Ashley, medical laboratory technician (MLT), who is attending Tri-County Technical College to complete her associates degree in science and pursue a medical laboratory science (MLS) degree; Jennifer Moore, Corporate Health and Wellness Liaison, who is attending Western Governors University pursuing her master’s in business administration (MBA); Tonya Nguyen, RRT/RCP, Respiratory Care Manager, who will attend Western Governors University to study healthcare management; and La’Mar Elmore, Rehab Assistant, who will attend Piedmont Technical College to become a cardiovascular technologist.
The scholarships provide monetary assistance to a graduating senior from an Abbeville or McCormick County high school, an AAMC full or part-time employee wishing to further their education in a field that would benefit the hospital, or a child of a full or part-time employee who is a graduating senior. High school applicants must plan to pursue an associate (2-year) or baccalaureate (4-year) degree in a healthcare career, be in good standing with their high school, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, enroll for the first time in an associate or baccalaureate degree program, and be accepted in an accredited institution of higher education. The scholarship is awarded based on involvement in community and/or school, motivation and goals, academics, references, and a personal interview.
Funding for the scholarships comes from contributions to the Foundation’s Annual Giving Campaign, mailed to community members each year. The campaign also supports the purchase of equipment for hospital departments.
“We are honored to award scholarships to these nine outstanding students and AAMC employees,” stated Roddy Gray, AAMC Foundation Chair. “Each demonstrated through the application and interview process that they were very deserving of the Foundation’s support.”
For information about the scholarship or how you can support the AAMC Foundation, call the Foundation Office at 864-366-3364.