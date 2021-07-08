John Carter has lived his entire life in Ninety Six on Carter Road. He was 8 years old on Sept. 11, 2001. Today, he owns a Mulch and Trucking Company. He is also a volunteer firefighter of the Lower Lake Greenwood Fire Department.
So, how does a fire truck from New York, the largest city in the United States in 2001, end up in one of the smallest cities in the United States, Ninety Six. SC, in 2021?
The Staten Island Fire Department purchased it as a new truck in 1990. Ten years later, when it ordered another new truck, it became a spare pool truck. On 9/11, Engine House 7 was one of the first responding companies. Its truck did not survive the initial response battle and members brought the truck back into service from the reserve yard. It was in daily use until 2003. You can view the truck with the New York background at the end of the documentary “9/11.”
The Joanna SC Fire Department then purchased it from the City of New York.
After some period of time of use, Joanna department sold it to a person in Charlotte, who had plans to renovate it.
John tracked down the owner, traded another truck for it and it has been here in Ninety Six ever since.
The Lower Lake Greenwood Fire Department participates in the annual 4th of July Parade at the Grand Harbor Community in Ninety Six. After not being able to hold a parade last year due to COVID-19, celebrating this year is especially meaningful. With so many new residents moving here from all over the country, this was one of the first big outings to celebrate as a group. Family members arrived to share in the festivities. Spectators lined the parade route from the starting line of the Grand Harbor Clubhouse to the Cabana/Pool area.
Leading the parade was the local fire truck. Next in line was the Grand Marshalette, M.A. McDaniels, born on the 4th of July. Bikers of all ages pedaled on their decorated bicycles and Harleys. A stream of more than 25 golf carts followed with a variety of red, white and blue decorations and family members of all ages throwing candy and yelling out “Happy 4th of July”. John and his wife, Bella, distributed fire hats to the children and information about the Lower Lake Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department.
The grand finale was the Fire Truck from 9/11 -- in all her glory, decorated with decals showing the proud life of her service. And children running through the biggest sprinkler they have ever seen!
Tomorrow the 9/11 fire truck will be back in service, doing her regular “day job.” The truck is used daily in John’s Mulching business to wet down and process mulch as well as making dyed mulch.
It participates in local festivals year-round: The “96” Festival of Stars and The Christmas Parade, the First Responders Event in Hodges in September. It will be part of a convoy in Columbia in September to raise funds for the Special Olympics.