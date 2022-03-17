"A" Coursey Tournament to benefit junior golf Mar 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The “A” Coursey Memorial Tournament to benefit junior golf will be June 4 at the Patriot Golf Club.Double shotgun start is 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and is limited to the first 40 teams.The cost is $60 per Patriot member and juniors (age 10-18) and $100 per non-member. Entry fee includes golf, lunch and prizes. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.For information, call Craig Malone at 864-543-2000. Submitted by Angela Palmer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save