The “A” Coursey Memorial Tournament to benefit junior golf will be June 4 at the Patriot Golf Club.

Double shotgun start is 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and is limited to the first 40 teams.

The cost is $60 per Patriot member and juniors (age 10-18) and $100 per non-member. E

ntry fee includes golf, lunch and prizes. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

For information, call Craig Malone at 864-543-2000.

Submitted by Angela Palmer