The 2021-22 SC 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project is open for registration for South Carolina’s youth through Aug. 13.
This project is a hands-on, environmental education program and a competitive, independent-study project that allows youth ages 5 through 18 an opportunity to establish, maintain, and observe a wildlife food plot. Youth learn concepts of wildlife conservation, plant identification, and habitat management and have the opportunity to put that knowledge into real-life practice on plots of their own.
Regional and state winners will receive awards sponsored by National Deer Association. Cost is $18 for current 4-H members (non-members will be expected to enroll in 4-H at their local Extension office for the 2021-22 club year).
If you would like to participate, but do not have available land, your local Extension office may be able to help you locate a landowner with a suitable site.
Once youth register, 4-H will supply the food plot seed from our sponsor, Wannamaker Wildlife, that is designed to attract and retain white-tailed deer and other wildlife.
Participants will also receive access to an online 4-H project record book, newsletters/ informational resources to help you along the way, plus a one year NDA Rack Pack membership (a $25 value that includes NDA Rack Pack gear).
The deadline to register is Friday. Contact your local Clemson Extension County office, 864-446-2276 or visit the SC 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project Website: https://bit.ly/3h93Apd