4-H offers Wildlife Food Plot Project

Abbeville County Forest Landowners Association sponsored prizes for Abbeville County 4-H winners of the 2021 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project. From left are Harper Koerber, Abbeville County Cloverbud Division winner. Jenny Mountford, Abbeville County 4-H Agent. Ellie Redding, Abbeville County and South Carolina State 4-H Junior Division winner. Rick Willey, SC 4-H Program, and Thomas Kirby, president of Abbeville County Forest Landowner Association.
One of the many natural resources-related projects that South Carolina 4-H offers annually is the Wildlife Food Plot Project.
This project is a hands-on, environmental education program and a competitive, independent-study project that allows youth ages 5 through 18 an opportunity to establish, maintain, and observe a wildlife food plot. Youths learn wildlife conservation, plant identification and habitat management, and can put that knowledge into real-life practice on plots of their own.
Throughout the project, youths maintain their project record book with all the tasks they do, observations and information they learn. The food plots are judged in the winter, and the record books are submitted for competition at the county, regional and state levels.
During the 2021 project experience, seven Abbeville County youths participated. Of those participants, Harper Koerber and Ellie Redding were the county winners in their age divisions.
This was Harper’s first 4-H project, and he was recognized as the winner of the Abbeville County Food Plot Project, Cloverbud Division. Ellie Redding, a seasoned 4-H member, has participated a few times in the wildlife project and was recognized as the Abbeville County and the South Carolina 4-H State Winner, Junior Division.
Recently, Harper and Ellie received their 4-H awards that the Abbeville County Forest Landowners Association generously sponsored for the Abbeville County youth winners. Presenting the awards from the Abbeville County Forest Landowners Association was Thomas Kirby, President. Additionally, Rick Willey, of the SC 4-H Program, presented Ellie with a State 4-H award sponsored by the National Deer Association.
We are proud of all the youth for their contributions to learn about wildlife habitat and become better stewards of our natural resources, and their excellent 4-H project work. The 2022 project begins with registration in August and food plots being planted in the fall.
