The dead period ends May 31 and recruits will swarm the countryside to check out their top schools in June.
In many cases, it will be the first time the prospects and their recruiters have met face-to-face since the NCAA mandated the dead period at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
One of those anxious to meet the guys he’s communicated with via phone, text, Zoom and FaceTime is highly regarded corner Toriano Pride of St. Louis. He will take an official visit to Ohio State June 4, and then he’ll be at Clemson for the Elite Retreat June 11. He also plans to see Missouri, Oregon, and Auburn. Pride will be no stranger to the Clemson campus.
“I’ve been to Clemson like three times, so all of my boxes are checked really,” Pride said about his return trip to the Upstate. “I just look forward to actually meeting coach (Mike) Reed, coach (Brent) Venables, and coach (Dabo) Swinney in-person instead of over the phone. I kind of already know how they move and how their personalities are. I feel like I’ve met them already in-person even though I haven’t.
“I look forward to going to coach Reed’s house and eating dinner with him. And the biggest thing is actually being in the facility and the pictures. I think that’s the biggest thing I want to get is pictures.”
Pride’s most recent visit to Clemson was to check out the spring game, with a previous stop earlier this year after a seven-on-seven tournament in Myrtle Beach. The junior has been on plenty of FaceTime and Zoom calls with the Clemson staff, but he’s looking forward to meeting with the coaches during his planned visit the weekend of June 10-13.
Defensive coordinator Venables and corners coach Reed have been the leaders in Pride’s recruitment, and both coaches like the versatility that Pride would bring to the secondary.
“I like how they run their program and I like how they’re family oriented. I really like coach Reed and coach Venables,” Pride said. “They can put me everywhere in the secondary because I’m dynamic. And if I go in and grind, there’s a good chance of playing early.”
The 5’11” defensive back hasn’t quite narrowed his list of priorities with regards to his chosen school, but he clearly wants to fit in.
“To be honest, I could say a lot of stuff. But the biggest thing is whoever gives me the best opportunity,” he said. “I know I’ve got to go in and work for it, but I want to play early. I would love to get in the rotation and show what I can do. And if I go in there and do my thing, I hope I can get to play and get a starting spot eventually. And after college, too. Being able to go in and get a degree.”
He has indicated that he wants to commit prior to the start of his senior season and, as of now, that timeline appears to be set in stone. “The visits are going to help. I’m ready to commit. I’m not trimming my list anymore.” Pride is currently listed as the No. 71 player overall and the No. 10 cornerback in 247Sports recruiting rankings for the ’22 class. Pride has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl.
One of the fastest-rising prospects in the country hails from Kansas and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is looking towards his home state for a dynamic playmaker.
That search has Venables checking out Jaren Kanak (6-2, 210) a talented 3-star athlete out of Hays (KS).
“I heard from them about three weeks ago, a little over three weeks ago, maybe a month,” Kanak says of his most recent contact with the Tigers. “Coach Venables contacted me first, he’s a Kansas guy. He grew up in Salina, or lived in Salina for a while, and has those Kansas ties, which is cool. And he mentioned Isaiah Simmons. Everybody in Kansas knows who that guy is and looks up to him. So, I know quite a bit about him.”
Kanak can play anywhere from linebacker to safety or a hybrid of both, and his offer list continues to grow. He has offers from both in-state Power 5 programs, along with schools like Nebraska, Iowa, Penn State, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Kentucky, Arizona, Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida, Southern Cal and Texas A&M.
He caught Venables’ eye recently with a blistering time during a conference track meet.
“That would have been in Liberal, KS at our conference meet, and I ran a 10.37 laser-timed 100 meter,” Kanak said. “I’ve always been pretty naturally quick and fast, and I was always a fast kid growing up. I always loved and enjoyed sports and grow passion for it. So, I do all kinds of things just to improve on that speed that was already God given. I do all kinds of speed drills, speed workouts. I go hard in the weight room, that type of thing. All that work I put in, it’s showing on the track.”
The 2022 prospect says he doesn’t want to be pigeon-holed into one spot on the field.
“I’m not really too sure on a specific position. I like to think of myself as a pretty versatile player,” he said. “That’s what Coach Venables describes me as. He says that I could do a lot in their defense, whether it be rover, safety, linebacker, or float around in between, just do a little bit of all of them. But I don’t have a specific idea yet, but I think I could definitely push myself and develop myself into either one of those.” When asked what the next step in his Clemson recruitment entails, Kanak understands that the ball is in his court for now. “He (Venables) obviously said that he really loves the way I play the game, and my track numbers, and what I’ve put on film so far, and thinks I’m a real versatile guy,” Kanak says. “I think the biggest thing is just making sure that I’m a committable offer and that I’m really committed to come in that far. And he basically said that what they want to do is set up a visit and see if I’m willing to come down for an unofficial visit and take the time and money out of our pockets to come down and prove to them that I’m committed to the idea of going that far. And he wanted me to come down and do some drills and stuff and said that they’d see about an offer. He wants to make sure that I’m committed to that distance and come down for that unofficial.” That means a trip to Dabo Swinney’s high school camp in June, where Kanak is hoping to prove to the Clemson coaches that he’s ready to go the extra mile. “We’ve actually already bought plane tickets and booked it. June 1st is unofficial Clemson, so I’m heading down there June 1st,” Kanak noted in laying out his itinerary. “It’s just a great opportunity to get on a campus like that and be around some of those guys that have had that much success, not only what they do on the field, but off the field. I’m really looking forward to getting around to that stuff and taking it all in. And then at the same time, getting up there and moving around and working out in front of these guys that have developed amazing NFL talent in the past, and showcasing what I can do for them.”
DE DJ Wesolak of Booneville, MO picked up an offer from the Tigers in February and included them among his top schools list in April. He is set to appear at Clemson’s “Elite Retreat” the weekend of June 12th. Currently tabbed as the #176 player in the nation and 10th ranked weakside defensive end in the 247Sports composite rankings, the 6-4, 240-pound junior has made a major impression on the Clemson brain trust. “Basically, me and coach Venables, coach Hall, coach Bates, the whole defensive staff, and coach Swinney will all just get together and talk,” Wesolak says about his recruitment. “Coach Venables hits me up every other day and me and coach Hall talk every day. I will shoot them tape of me working out and they will give me advice. I’m just going through the process and I can’t wait to get out there for the Elite Retreat. Everything is really good with them. Cade (Klubnik) has been recruiting me to come there and play with him. I’m getting familiar with the guys already there and the guys committed.” Wesolak will get a chance to meet up with another Missouri prospect and Clemson target in the ’22 class. Four-star cornerback Toriano Pride will also be in attendance at the “Elite Retreat”, and Wesolak has talked with Pride and other recruits about possibly teaming up in Clemson. “There’s two players that I’m really close with in this process,” Wesolak says. “Toriano Pride, he’s from St. Louis and that’s only an hour away from me. That’s my boy. We’ve been really close in this process. And Jihaad Campbell out of IMG. We interact with each other and keep everything straight forward with what we think of the process. Those are guys I could see myself teaming up with.” The Missourian has official visits planned to Southern California and Miami in late-June, with the Clemson visit coming during a trio of unofficial visits that also includes Georgia and UNC. “Seeing coach Dabo, coach Hall, coach Venables, and coach Bates all at the same time will help,” Wesolak notes of his upcoming Clemson visit. “I have some friends in the recruiting process that’s coming out there. I know some of them are thinking about committing when we get out there. With some of us not being able to take visits, it just helps us so much to see what it is really like to be a college athlete and being around the college environment and culture. Just to see a great team and program and being able to see their success. Being at Clemson for a couple of days is really going to help.” He says it is possible that a commitment could come after the season, but he could be ready to pull the trigger sooner if a school feels like home. “I know I said last time it would be more around December, but with visits opening up I could possibly commit on the day of a visit of I love it and it feels like home,” he says. “Or maybe some time in the late summer. Everything I want to see from each campus is their culture and environment. I want to see how the schools coach their players up and how their players react. Everyone knows Clemson has a great culture. Not just as an athletic school, but just the support all through the town.”
USC has around 20 official visits scheduled for the month of June, and likely will add more. The Gamecocks will also have numerous official visits during the month. A visit of some sort will be made by DE Tomiwa Durojaiye (6-5 255) of Middletown, DE. He’s become a prime target for the Gamecocks with defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, area recruiter Pete Lembo and personnel director Taylor Edwards in touch with him regularly. “I’m talking to somebody from South Carolina every other day or every three days,” Durojaiye said. “It’s either coach Lindsey, coach Edwards sends me some texts, and coach Lembo is the recruiter for my area and he reaches out of lot. Those are the three main guys but then you might have someone on the staff just reach out here and there. The whole staff wrote me personal letters, and it was obvious everybody on the staff took their time to write a letter. That meant a lot to me.” Durojaiye was in for the spring game but, of course, could not have contact with coaches. He plans to meet them for the first time in June but is not yet sure of the details. “I can’t confirm yet, but most likely,” Durojaiye said of an official visit with the Gamecocks. “I’m just taking it slowly over the next week to evaluate how I feel and talk to my parents. That’s how I’ll determine if I’m there. But I’m definitely coming up to South Carolina this summer. I haven’t really touch based on if it will be unofficial or official yet.” Durojaiye recently named a final eight of USC, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan, Arkansas, Iowa and Duke. “Those were the schools from all my offers where I felt I could be developed best at both on and off the field,” Durojaiye said. “I felt like with those schools I would have an opportunity to make an impact early, have an opportunity to play as a freshman, something I’m really high on being able to do. Education-wise, they were the schools that have a lot to offer. They can put me in good positions outside of football. I’m interested in studying business, and between my eight schools, I felt like all of them could really help me both in my major and what I can do as a football player.” Durojaiye has set officials to Georgia Tech June 18th and Arkansas June 25th. He is looking at the start of his fall practice August 17th for making a commitment. If not then, he said his first game September 10th would be the date.
DT Felix Hixon (6-4 280) of Jackson, GA is about to hit the final stretch of his recruiting. He will take all five of his official visits in June and will be ready to make his decision in July. The official visits will be the final pieces of the commitment puzzle forming in Hixon’s mind. He will go into his visits with a little bit of a feeling for which program he will choose. “I feel like I have an idea, but I’m not going to say much about that part,” Hixon said. “These visits are really going to confirm everything and see where I want to go. I’ll make a decision sometime maybe in July.” Hixon will visit Wisconsin June 4th, USC June 7th, Illinois June 11th, Georgia Tech June 18th and Virginia June 25th. “Just really looking forward to these official visits in June,” Hixon said. “With South Carolina, it’s real good. I’ve been keeping in contact with coach (Jimmy) Lindsey. We talk maybe twice a week. Everything is going great right now. And I talked to coach (Shane) Beamer the other day. Coach Beamer checked up on me and told me the latest things that’s going on around there. If he doesn’t talk to me, he’ll text me about things that are going on.” Hixon said his parents and younger brother will join him on all the visits. And finally, after months of phone calls, Zoom calls and FaceTime calls, he gets to meet his recruiters face to face. “The most important thing on the visits will actually be meeting the coaches,” Hixon said. “Of course, we’ve talked on the phone, but actually being there, talking to the coaches and just the atmosphere around the place. Seeing what they have to offer actually being there.” Hixon is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked 43rd nationally among defensive tackles.
USC is planning a big month of June for official visits. Here’s a rundown on most of the announced scheduled official visits that month for the Gamecocks:
June 7th:
- RB Ramon Brown
- DT Felix Hixon
June 11th:
- CB Kajuan Banks
- LB Stone Blanton
- OT Ryan Brubaker
- RB Jaylon Glover
- ATH Sam McCall
- SAF Jy’Vonte McClendon
- WR Peter Kikwata
- OT Grayson Mains
- WR CJ Smith
June 18th:
- WR Addison Copeland
- CB Tre’Quon Fegans
June 25th:
- TE Oscar Delp
- CB Chris Graves
- DT Nick James
- CB Keenan Nelson
- CB Nikai Martinez
USC is in top 5 with OT Ryan Brubaker of Stevens, PA. The other four are Vanderbilt, Stanford, Penn State and Tennessee. He has official visits set for Penn State June 4th, USC June 11th, Tennessee June 18th and Vanderbilt June 25th.
USC target OT Jacob Allen of Princeton, NJ committed to Rutgers.
USC target RB Ramon Brown of Midlothian, VA was offered by Tennessee. He has an official visit set with the Gamecocks for June 7th.
RB George Pettaway of Norfolk, VA, who was offered by USC, did not include the Gamecocks in his top 10. Making the list were Ole Miss, Michigan, Florida, Virginia Tech, Alabama, North Carolina, Auburn, Oregon, Virginia and Penn State.
USC offered RB Anthony Hankerson (5-9 190) of Fort Lauderdale. He’s rated a 3-star prospect and ranked 32nd nationally among running backs. Arizona and Florida are also among his offers. He rushed for 1178 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
2023 DT Keith Sampson of New Bern, NC will make a camp stop at USC next month. He plans to be in Columbia June 18-19. Other camp stops for him are scheduled with Duke, East Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina.
USC coach Shane Beamer has been in touch with 2023 4-star WR Braylon James (6-3 175) of Del Valle, TX. He’s ranked 17th among receivers nationally in his class in the 247Sports Composite. His offer list is top-heavy with top 20 programs.
USC offered 2023 LB Josiah Trotter (6-2 225) of Philadelphia. He’s a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked #5 nationally among inside linebackers. He’s the son of former NFL star LB Jeremiah Trotter, and his brother, Jeremiah Jr., is a freshman linebacker at Clemson. Other offers include Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oregon, Maryland, Marshall, Syracuse and Penn State.
USC offered 2023 QB Eli Holstein (6-3 212) of Zachary, LA. He’s rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the #6 pro-style quarterback nationally in his class. Some other offers are LSU, Penn State, Georgia, Auburn, Purdue, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Utah, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Louisville and Colorado.
USC offered 2023 LB Grayson Howard (6-3 205) of Jacksonville, FL. He’s rated a 4-star by 247Sports and ranked 14th nationally among outside linebackers. He had 118 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss last season. Some other offers are Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.
USC offered 2023 five-star OT Kadyn Proctor (6-7 300) of Des Moines, IA. He’s ranked the #2 OT nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He carries a national offer list.
USC offered 2023 LB Troy Ford Jr. (6-2 233) of Savannah. He’s rated a four-star by 247Sports. Georgia Tech and Notre Dame also have offered.
USC offered 2023 SAF Caleb Downs (5-11 180) of Hoschton, GA. Per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Downs will visit Clemson June 4th.
USC offered 2023 4-star TE Luke Hasz (6-3 220) of Bixby, OK. He’s rated the #1 TE nationally in his class in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he had 32 catches for 703 yards and 9 touchdowns.
USC over the weekend offered numerous underclassmen from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale:
2023 ATH Conrad Hussey (5-10 170)
2023 WR Isaiah Hardge (5-11 160)
2023 SAF King Mack (5-11 180)
2024 WR Chance Robinson (6-1 180)
2024 WR Earl Kulp (6-2 175)
2024 ATH Jordan Lyle (6-0 180)
2024 LB Nicholas Rodriguez (6-1 180)
2024 SAF Ryan Mack (5-11 165)
2024 WR James Maidson II (6-3 170)
Also, USC offered 2024 WR Justin Williams (6-1 180) of Conroe, TX.
OL Luke Montgomery (6-5 260) of Findlay, OH plans to make a stop at Clemson June 15th.
Clemson target SAF Sherrod Covil of Chesapeake, VA was offered by Miami. He has plans to visit Clemson unofficially June 11th.
Five-star DE Jeremiah Alexander of Alabaster, AL plans unofficial visit to Clemson June 1st. He’s going to Georgia June 3rd, UCF June 11th, and he also plans visits to Alabama and Florida.
CB Nikai Martinez of Apopka, FL told 247Sports he will visit Clemson unofficially June 4th and USC officially June 25th.
Clemson target DE Samuel Okunlola of Brockton, MA was offered by Georgia Tech and Pitt.
Clemson offered CB Caleb Coley (6-0 180) of Warner Robins, GA. He’s rated a three-star and ranked the 81 corner nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Among his other offers are Miami, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina, Kansas State, Liberty, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Michigan State.
2023 QB Judah Holtzclaw (6-6 230) of Westerville, OH plans to camp at Clemson June 3rd. He also plans stops at Georgia, SMU, TCU, Houston and Toledo. He’s rated a 3-star in the 247Sports Composite.
2023 four-star DE Luke Montgomery (6-5 260) of Findlay, OH, plans to visit Clemson June 15th. He also plays offensive tackle.
2023 OL Joshua Miller of Chesterfield, VA plans to visit Clemson June 6th. He also has stop planned for Virginia Tech, Florida State, Florida, North Carolina and Penn State.
TE TJ Ivy (6-5 260) announced a transfer to Coastal Carolina from Indiana. He missed all of last season due to injury. He played in 11 games in 2019 and caught 3 passes for 24 yards.
Hartsville LB Bailey Carraway signed this week with Coastal Carolina.
Wofford landed a transfer commitment from WR Devin Mathews (6-4 214) of Navy. He had 3 catches for 39 yards last season.
RB Reggion Bennett (5-9 170) of Trinity Collegiate was offered by Holy Cross.
DE Kaseem Vauls of Palmetto Prep, formerly of Irmo, was offered by Jackson State.
Hilton Head 2024 OT Braylen Kitty (6-5 265) was offered by Kentucky, his first offer per his coach.
2024 OL/DE Kam Pringle of Woodland was offered by Duke.
Penn State is showing interest in 2023 CB Brandon Cisse of Lakewood.
Basketball News:
USC offered 6-8 Jaret Valencia of Colombia. He attends school in Legacy, TX. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and the #33 power forward nationally. He also has offers from Creighton, Houston, Rutgers, San Diego State, North Texas, Washington State and Mississippi State.
USC offered 6-6 Lewis Duarte of Charlotte. Rutgers and Creighton also recently offered.
USC offered 6-7 Christian Watson of Washington, DC.
USC and Clemson offered 6-6 Josh Reed of Atlanta. He’s rated a 4-star prospect and ranked the #34 SF in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite.
Coastal Carolina landed a transfer in 6-9 Wilfried Likayi of New Mexico State.
Baseball News:
INF Carson Hornung of Overland Park, KS committed to USC.