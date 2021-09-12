Clemson is on the board with its first commitment for the 2023 football class.
WR Nathaniel Joseph (5-8 170) of Miami announced for the Tigers Friday afternoon over Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M. Joseph is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the #173 player overall and the #24 wide receiver nationally in his class.
Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham has been seeking a fast slot receiver prospect in the mold of a Hunter Renfro and Amari Rodgers. Joseph will give him that kind of skillset to work into the offense.
Last season Joseph had 1,400 all-purpose yards and scored 14 touchdowns.
“(Grisham) tells me there’s nobody like me at Clemson,” Joseph said this month. “I have crazy speed and I can really help at the slot wide receiver position, and I can always be dangerous in the return game.”
Joseph camped at Clemson in June and got the chance to meet the coaches and check out the program. From that, he felt like he had found the place where he wanted to be.
“I feel like they check most of the boxes,” Joseph said. “I feel they are in need of a slot wide receiver. They are just overall a great school. I love the coaches and the great atmosphere.”
Joseph helped to lead Miami Edison to the third round of the playoffs last season and earned All-Dade County 5A first team honors.
DE Bryan Thomas Jr. (6-2 215) of Winter Garden, FL, whose dad played several seasons in the NFL, will play his college football under the watchful eye of another NFL veteran.
On Thursday, Thomas announced a commitment to USC where he will be coached by Mike Peterson who spent 14 seasons playing in the league the younger Thomas aspires to reach.
The fact he could be taught by someone who knows how to get there was a big reason he chose the Gamecocks over West Virginia.
“If you’re a veteran of the NFL, that means you learn from the best of the best,” Thomas said last month. “That means you know everything. Really, there’s nothing wrong with learning from the best of the best. If you learn from somebody who made it to where you’re trying to get to, it gets no better than that. Coach Peterson was in the NFL for a lot of years, and he knows the game like the back of his hand.”
Thomas worked out for Peterson during a camp session in June and obviously impressed him with his skillset.
“He said I’m versatile and I can get to the passer,” Thomas said last month. “I’m more of an attack person, not read and react. He likes how I get to the ball. He said I’m very coachable, so he wants to have the chance to coach me.”
Thomas returned to USC for an official visit Sept. 4 and was on hand for the season opening win over Eastern Illinois. Thomas is rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the #48 edge rusher nationally. He is coming off a season of 11 quarterback sacks.
“They say my best attribute is getting to the quarterback,” Thomas said in August. “Getting off the ball, that’s the thing they see me doing at the next level. I see myself doing that at the next level also. That’s on me and my dad. We really train on the technique, because that’s the most important thing, handwork, getting off the ball and getting to that quarterback, because that’s what makes money.”
Thomas is the 17th commitment for Shane Beamer’s 2022 class which is ranked 21st in the 247Sports Composite. Ten of the commitments are on the defensive side, and Thomas is the third for the defensive line.
TE Oscar Delp of Cumming, GA had been looking at September 30th, his mom’s birthday, as a potential date for making his commitment announcement. But due to a change in his visiting plans this month, the announcement will come at a later date. Clemson, USC, Georgia and Michigan remain in the hunt for one of the nation’s most coveted players with the three southern schools appearing to be the strongest with him.
Delp was in Charlotte to watch the Clemson-Georgia game.
“It was awesome. I liked what both teams did with the tight end,” Delp said. “Both teams got the ball in their tight ends’ hands a couple of times. It was fun to get out there and watch another game again.”
Delp saw Clemson again this past Saturday as the Tigers are keeping up their intense efforts to land him.
“I got to go on the field and hang out with some of the coaches and players and go in the locker room before and after the game,” Delp said. “It was a great environment. It was cool getting to experience depth valley and the Tiger Walk and all that stuff. I had a good time. Definitely created new memories. It was really my first time since I was little being in Death Valley and going to games. It was really my first time getting the experience and take it all in.”
As for what the visit did for Clemson and their chances for him, Delp was non-committal.
“They are still one of my top schools,” he said. “That’s just the first one (fall visit). I can’t really judge anything off it until I get to the other schools first. I think I need to get everywhere before I start ranking them.”
Next up will be a trip to Athens for the Georgia-USC game Saturday. Then after a weekend trip with his family not related to football recruiting, Delp will see the Gamecocks again Oct. 2 for their game with Troy. So, as it works out, Delp will see those three finalists play twice before his decision.
And he might make it up to Michigan for a game as well. Delp said like Clemson, he’s in regular contact with the Gamecocks who, like the Tigers, have a strong sales pitch for him. “I can make an impact as a freshman,” Delp said. “Their fanbase wants me so bad and all that. They get the tight end the ball a lot and they develop players.” Delp said he saw for himself in watching video of the USC-Eastern Illinois game how big a role the tight ends play in that offense. “I liked it a lot. It was awesome,” Delp said. “Getting to see them get the tight ends the ball a lot is always good to see.” Delp made official visits in June to Georgia, Florida, Michigan and USC. He made unofficial visits to Clemson in early June and late July.
Clemson Saturday offered DT Khurtiss Perry (6-2 265) of Montgomery; AL Clemson was among the schools to scout him Friday night. He’s rated a four-star and ranked the #10 DL nationally in the 247Sports Composite. The last two seasons he had 324 tackles, 71 tackles for loss and 26 sacks. Some of Perry’s other offers are Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and Texas.
DE Nyjalik Kelly (6-4 240) said Thursday night he continues to hear from Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, and Hall was to scout him Friday night. Kelly said he and Hall are talking about a visit this season, but nothing has been set. Last weekend he took an official visits to Florida State. He also has taken officials to Indiana, LSU and Oregon. He was planning to take an unofficial visit to Miami Saturday. Kelly has set December 15th for his commitment announcement. Kelly is rated a four-star and ranked the #14 defensive line nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he had 21 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 6 games.
DT Jamari Lyons (6-4 277) of Melbourne, FL narrowed his list to USC and Florida a few weeks back, and with a decision date set for October 6th, he’s looking forward to seeing each at least one more time before he makes the call. Lyons made an official visit to Florida in June and also visited unofficially twice in the summer. He is going back to Gainesville this weekend. He made an unofficial visit to USC in mid-June and will make his official visit with the Gamecocks September 24th for his birthday weekend. Recruiting reporters across the Internet are projecting Lyons to stay close to home and go to Florida. That may eventually happen, but he said it’s not a done deal yet as he’s still giving the Gamecocks equal consideration. “They’ve got a chance, it’s between them and Florida,” Lyons said. “It’s just because I live in Florida that people think I’m going to stay here, because I do more interviews with them. It’s really between Florida and South Carolina. I keep trying to tell them that, but they keep saying, ‘You want to be a Gator.” What has the Gamecocks firmly in the game with Lyons is the relationship he has developed with Shane Beamer and his staff, especially defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey. “My relationship with South Carolina has been growing, it’s swelled to the same size as Florida, so it’s come down to those teams,” Lyons said. “I like how they (Gamecocks) greet me, how they talk to me like I’m already on campus, like I’m already one of their players. They treat me with great respect and hospitality, both me and my family. Overall, I think Coach Lindsey is a great coach. On some days, we do chalktalks and stuff like that, some different moves that I display going against my opponents. I talk to him almost every day.” On the visit, he wants to further examine things inside and outside of the program that are important to him. “I just want to see how the players live their lives, how their down with the coaches,” Lyons said. “I want to build a relationship with the players and more with the staff. Academics are very important to me and my family. Especially the academics probably win my grandparents or my mom over.” Last season Lyons totaled 79 tackles
USC target LB Joshua Josephs (6-3 207 of Kennesaw, GA will not make his commitment announcement October 1st as he had planned. He’s had USC, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Auburn and Penn State as favorites. He visited USC the end of July and plans to visit again. He has taken official visits to Tennessee and Michigan and had planned to return Michigan this past weekend.
SAF Zion Branch (6-2 190) of Las Vegas confirmed in a video interview with Rivals he will take an official visit to Clemson November 19th, one week after he takes one to Alabama. He has taken official visits to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Southern Cal.
LB Deuce Spurlock (6-2 200) of Madison, AL visited USC unofficially for the Eastern Illinois game. That was a highlight of a three day stay for him, his mother and sister who drove in Friday night after his game. Spurlock was offered by the Gamecocks this summer and this weekend was his first chance to see the program up close. “It went good. Really enjoyed it. It was an amazing experience and I’d love to do it again to be honest,” Spurlock said. “I got to talk with Coach (Clayton) White. They definitely like me. They like my size and all that type of stuff. Moving forward, we’re just getting to know each other better than we do now.” Spurlock is rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 102nd among athletes nationally. Last season Spurlock had 89 tackles with 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass deflections and 2 interceptions. He also caught 17 passes for 493 yards and 6 touchdowns. Gamecock linebackers coach Clayton White is handling the recruiting and has made Spurlock feel wanted. “They definitely want me,” Spurlock said. “That’s how it’s kind of going right now. We’re just kind of talking and seeing how everything fills out. Most definitely (building a relationship with them). They are definitely near the top because of how they presented everything, how they brought up everything. The natural environment of the game. Being able to watch the game and being able to experience the type of football fans that they have, that definitely put them pretty high up.” Spurlock said he wants to schedule a return trip to USC for an official visit. He planned to visit Auburn this past Saturday. He said USC, Michigan, Pitt and Mississippi State continue to recruit him the hardest. He’s also drawn some interest from Clemson which he visited in July. Spurlock said he does not have a timeframe for making his decision.
LB Stone Blanton (6-2 220) is on the fast-track to a commitment decision, and USC is very much in the hunt for him along with Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M on his short list. Blanton took his official visit with the Gamecocks the weekend of June 11th. He returned for the Eastern Illinois game with his mother for an unofficial visit flying in on Saturday morning after his game in Arkansas. “I just spent a day there. I ate at the lounge and talked with the coaches. Coach (Clayton) White came up there and sat down with me and had a meal with me and my mom, and he was able to talk to me before the game, which was super cool,” Blanton said. “I talked to Coach (Shane) Beamer also right before he walked out for his warmups. That also was super cool.” Blanton focused on the Gamecocks’ linebacker play during the win over Eastern Illinois, a game in which the defense pitched a shutout for the first time since a 34-0 win over NC State to open the 2008 season. “I loved it,” Blanton said. “He sent them after the quarterback a good bit and blitzed them. They attacked the run really well. I was a huge fan of how he used them and got off the quarterback and were able to attack the run.” Blanton also was impressed by the atmosphere he witnessed around the players and staff, and in the stands with the fans. “The atmosphere and the culture is definitely different,” Blanton said. “They had positive image. They were feeding off each other. There was a kind of a swagger confidence about them, something you’re not use to seeing from South Carolina. I felt it throughout the whole facility. Fans, everything, there was just a confidence about them and how they are going to be different this year.” The Gamecocks were already in a good position with Blanton going into this visit, and their cause was only helped by his experience. “It just solidifies how I think about them,” Blanton said. “Getting to see them in game atmosphere compared to summer atmosphere, I thought it would be different, but it wasn’t. They were the same all the way through. That’s really special to see. They said how they were on gameday, and I actually got to see that, so that was super reassuring and great to see.” Blanton also is a major college baseball prospect, but he said he didn’t meet with anyone from the baseball staff while on this visit. He did meet with Mark Kingston in June during his official visit. Blanton will take two more official visits this month before his decision. He is going to Ole Miss this weekend and to Mississippi State September 25th. He visited Texas A&M unofficially in early June.
TE Josh Sapp (6-3 235) of Greenville High was at the Clemson-Georgia game and Appalachian State wants him to visit this Saturday. He’ll either go there or to Clemson for the Georgia Tech game. He said he hears from Clemson tight ends coach Tony Elliott weekly. Clemson has not yet offered. Sapp said Clemson, Appalachian State and Georgia State are showing the most interest. Sapp is the son of former Clemson quarterback Patrick Sapp.
Emerald DE Robby Harrison (6-4 274) will take his official visit to Michigan this weekend, and he said the Wolverines are strongly interested. He said he could see himself committing there not long after his visit. Georgia and Washington State are two others he’s considering, and both have invited him for official visits. Harrison said his coaches sent some of his recent film to Clemson at the request of defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Thus far this season, Harrison estimated he has 54 total tackles and 2 sacks.
DT Demetrius Watson of Fort Dorchester hopes to visit USC for the Kentucky game or another home game soon. USC remains the focus for him. Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey recently scouted a game.
RB Jordan McDonald (6-0 217) of Alpharetta, GA announced a top two of USC and UCF.
Clemson is in the top 12 with 2023 OT Kadyn Proctor (6-7 330) of Des Moines, IA. He’s a five-star and ranked the #1 offensive tackle nationally in his class. The others on his list are Iowa State, Iowa, Ohio State, Alabama, Norte Dame, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas and Georgia.
Clemson offered 2023 OT Markee Anderson of Dorman. He also has offers from USC, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Florida State and Arkansas.
USC offered several prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes last week:
2023 WR Cayden Lee (6-0 180) of Atlanta; rated a four-star and ranked #33 receiver nationally in the class in the 247Sports Composite. Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Oregon are some other offers.
2023 DT Stephiylan Green (6-3 268) of Rome, GA; Georgia and Virginia Tech also have offered.
2023 DE Damon Wilson (6-4 230) of Venice, FL; rated a four-star and ranked the #6 edge rusher nationally in his class in the 247Sports Composite; Clemson also has offered along with Alabama, Ole Miss, Louisville, Arizona State, West Virginia, Florida State and Miami.
2024 WR/DB Zion Ragins (5-9 150) of Gray, GA; rated a four-star and #11 receiver nationally in his class by 247Sports; Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and UCF are some other offers.
Some visits that were scheduled for this past weekend….2023 LB Troy Ford of Savannah to Clemson; 2023 SAF Brandon Cisse of Lakewood to Virginia Tech; USC target 2023 QB Dylan Lonergan of Snellville, GA to Ohio State; 2023 QB Aliam Appler of Dutch Fork to Marshall; 2023 RB Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork to Clemson; 2024 QB Jadyn Davis of Catawba Ridge to Ohio State.
2023 QB Raheim Jeter of Spartanburg was offered by Temple.
Basketball News:
USC basketball coach Frank Martin was at Ridge View Thursday for 2023 6-6 GG Jackson. Coaches from North Carolina also were there.
Martin and assistants also were at Pace Academy in Atlanta for 6-6 forward Josh Reed and 2024 6-2 Kyle Green.
UNC coaches also went over to Lexington High School for 2024 6-5 Cam Smith.
According to ZagsBlog, Clemson was to scout 6-6 Brandon Gardner late last week. Gardner transferred this summer from Gray Collegiate to Word of God in Raleigh.
2024 6-5 Jahseem Felton of Gastonia, NC was offered by USC last week when he was in for a visit. Felton played last season for Westminster Catawba in Rock Hill. 247Sports rates him as a four-star prospect. Some of his other offers are Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida and Wake Forest.
Blythewood native 6-6 Julian Phillips, now at Link Academy in Branson, MO, was scheduled for an official visit to Southern Cal over the weekend. In the summer Phillips took official visits to Clemson, Wake Forest, LSU and Florida State. He also has Alabama, Kansas, Tennessee, UCLA, Florida and Virginia on his favorites list.
Baseball News:
Baseball America ranked the USC recruiting class for the 2022 season #16 nationally and Clemson #23. 11 SEC teams and 6 ACC teams are in the top 25. UCLA is #1 followed by Florida, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Tennessee.