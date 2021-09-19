2023 QB Arch Manning of New Orleans plans to visit Clemson for the Florida State game Oct. 30 according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.
He was at Georgia Saturday. Manning, the top-ranked quarterback in his class, plans to visit Alabama Oct. 2 and Texas Oct. 16. Manning also visited Clemson in early June, the first of his summer stops.
Clemson Thursday offered 4-star OL Earnest Greene (6-5 330) of Bellflower, Calif.. He comes from the same school as Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei and WR Beaux Collins.
Greene is a national recruit and is ranked the #2 inside OL nationally in the ’22 class. He recently named a top ten of Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia and LSU. He took an official visit to Ohio State this month and was at Georgia this past weekend. He will take an official visit to Texas on Oct. 16.
Two of USC’s top targets are scheduled for official visits this weekend for the Kentucky game. WR Antonio Williams of Dutch Fork also is scheduled for official visits to Ole Miss Oct. 22 and Auburn Nov. 27. And DT Jamari Lyons of Melbourne, FL, has taken official visits to Florida and Indiana. He’s also taken several unofficial visits to Florida.
One of the top remaining prospects on the USC board for the 2022 class is WR Jayden Gibson (6-6 185) of Winter Garden, FL. USC head coach Shane Beamer and receivers coach Justin Stepp have been on Gibson practically since they arrived in Columbia.
In less than a month, they’ll learn if their efforts paid off. Gibson has set Oct. 13 for his commitment announcement. He has had a final eight of USC, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Baylor, Auburn and Tennessee. He will not shorten that list before his announcement and he’s not likely to make any more visits.
In the summer he made official visits to Miami and Baylor, and unofficial visits to USC, Florida, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia.
“There’s not much more I can learn about any of these colleges,” Gibson said. “I’ve been talking to them for a good amount of time now and I’ve gotten to know them. Now it’s really just about me thinking and coming to my decision.”
Beamer and or Stepp are regularly in Gibson’s ear continuing to push their campaign for him.
“They fill me in on their season and send me all the stats about what’s going on with their season,” Gibson said. “Obviously, they keep up with my season and all that kind of stuff. When I talk to them, it’s just, how ya doing, that kind of thing. They let me know that they still want me there at South Carolina. They make sure that I know that I’m wanted.”
Gibson’s job now is to work thru the clutter of the arguments the schools have presented to him and figure out where he can blossom as a player and a student. And he’ll be checking off certain boxes as he goes thru the pros and cons of each program.
“How I feel with the coaches, how I like them,” Gibson said. “Where I think their program is going, in the direction their going. The overall vibe with the coaches. And where I can see myself succeeding the most out. All my top eight schools are good academically, so I don’t have to worry about that. All of them are good for my major I want to go into.
“Right now, it’s like nitpicking because all my top eight are great options, great opportunities for anybody. Really now it’s about which one do I feel is the best for me.”
And as a receiver, Gibson also will be checking out rosters and recruiting classes for quarterbacks.
“Definitely. Definitely. Definitely look at quarterbacks,” Gibson said. “I look at the quarterbacks in my class, or young quarterbacks they might have on the team, or both honestly.” Gibson carries a four-star rating in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No.41 receiver nationally in the 2022 class.
Clemson target WR Andre Greene Jr. of Richmond was offered by Vanderbilt. He has had a favorites list of Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, LSU, Florida and North Carolina.
USC target LB Deuce Spurlock of Madison, AL was offered by Vanderbilt.
USC offered WR Kaleb Webb of Powder Springs, GA. He’s been committed to ECU.
Clemson offered 4-star DE Marvin Jones Jr. of Plantation, FL.
2023 WR Carnell Tate (6-2 185) of IMG Academy and Chicago was offered by USC. He’s rated a four-star and ranked the #9 WR nationally in the class in the 247Sports Composite. Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Florida State are some other offers.
Clemson offered 2023 DE Derrick LeBlanc (6-5 225) of Kissimmee, FL. USC also have offered along with Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Miami, UCF, Georgia, Virginia and others. He’s rated a 4-star and ranked the #10 DL nationally in 247Sports Composite. Last season Leblanc had 65 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. He camped at Clemson in June. LeBlanc visited Florida earlier in the month and Alabama in early August. He also made summer visits to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Ole Miss, Auburn, UCF, Ohio State, Florida and Miami.
2023 OT Lance Williams of Alcoa, TN made an unofficial visit to Clemson Saturday.
2023 LB Drayk Bowen of Merrillville, IN was at Clemson Saturday. He also visited in June.
2023 SAF Sonny Styles of Pinkerington, OH made an unofficial visit to Clemson Saturday.
2023 LB Anthony Hill of Denton, TX named Clemson in his top 12. The others are Penn State, Texas, Southern Cal, Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
2023 LB Raylen Wilson of Tallahassee, who had Clemson and USC in his top 13, cut his list to a final five of Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon.
Clemson and USC target 2023 RB Justice Haynes of Roswell, GA picked up offers from Southern Cal and Kentucky.
USC and Clemson target 2023 LB Troy Ford Jr. was offered by Tennessee.
Clemson and USC target 2023 DT Keith Sampson of New Bern, NC was at North Carolina Saturday.
2023 QB Trey Horne of Wren was offered by Marshall.
2023 QB Carson Black of Nation Ford was offered by Appalachian State.
2023 SAF Brandon Cisse of Lakewood was offered by Georgia State.
2023 RB Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork visited Wake Forest Saturday.
2023 Spartanburg QB Raheim Jeter and 2024 QB Jayden Bradford of Chapin were to visit Penn State Saturday.
2024 QB Jadyn Davis of Catawba Ridge visited Georgia Saturday. He had originally planned to be at Penn State.
Gaffney OL/DL Sawyer Whitman (6-1 285) committed to The Citadel.
OT Ta’Chawn of Brooks of Dutch Fork and Independence JC, KS was offered by Maryland.
Basketball News:
6-6 Josh Reed of Atlanta made an official visit to USC for this weekend. Reed also has taken official visits to Liberty, Rice and Northwestern. He named a final five in August of USC, Boston College, Northwestern, Butler and Cincinnati.
6-8 Chauncey Wiggins of Loganville, GA made an official visit to Clemson this month. Clemson coach Brad Brownell has had success recruiting Georgia, and apparently, he sees Wiggins as a player in the mold of current small forward/big guard Hunter Tyson. A versatile player who can handle, shoot and defend. “They were comparing me to Hunter,” Wiggins said. “He (Brownell) said when Hunter came in, he was 185 (pounds). I can tell that Clemson has developed him. I was basically just watching him.” Wiggins got the chance to see the Tigers practice. He also got the academic tour, a taste of football and a look around the town. “I saw the campus, saw the dorms,” Wiggins said. “I saw how they practice, what they do during the hours that they have. Went to a football game. The take-away I got from it was the stuff they do off the court. Don’t get me wrong, their on the court stuff is amazing. Their practice and the way he (Brownell) coaches, I like it. But their off the court stuff, like with their graduation, people come back after they go somewhere and get their degree and graduate. That’s something that I really want to do. And it’s a small town, so everybody knows everybody, everybody cares for each other, and they want them to have great success.” Wiggins was at NC State over the weekend, and he’s also been to South Florida. He will visit Maryland the first weekend in October. Georgia is the fifth school in the mix. He was there for an unofficial visit earlier this month and he plans to make another trip to Athens before he decides in October. He will sign in November. Last season Wiggins averaged 12 points and 6 rebounds per game. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the #34 power forward nationally.
7-1 center Christian Reeves of Charlotte, and now at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, said Tuesday night USC and Minnesota are the two programs he’s considering at this point. He took a junior year official visit to USC in June and is considering taking another official visit with the Gamecocks for his senior visit. And he’s working on an official visit date with Minnesota. Reeves said all the Gamecock staff…Frank Martin, Chuck Martin and Brian Steele are the three coaches he could remember…have been involved with his recruiting, and he appreciates the attention he’s been getting from them. “Coach Frank was texting me today. Coach Chuck, we’ve texted this week. Coach Frank, Coach Chuck, Coach Steele and one other coach came up to see me next last week. They are definitely really interested in me,” Reeves said. “”He (Frank Martin) just said that he likes the way that I play, and he just really wants me. Right now, he’s just really trying to get me. Kind of his message is he doesn’t want to be the coach that calls every day and then you get tired of him. He wants me to know that he really wants me.” Reeves said there are a number of reasons the Gamecocks have climbed to the top of his list at this point. “The coaching staff is really interested and I’ve a got a good relationship with all the coaches,” Reeves said. “Their facilities are nice, and the school is nice. They were actually the first visit I ever took unofficially in the ninth grade. They’ve been recruiting me for a while, and we’ve built a really good relationship.” Reeves said Frank Martin plans to make a return visit this week. At this point, he’s not sure if Minnesota is coming down for a visit. Reeves plans to make his decision within the next two months. Once he does, he’ll inform the staff, but he won’t announce anything publicly until his birthday, December 14th. That means he will not sign in November if he sticks to this timetable.
6-11 Christ Essandoko of Winston-Salem Christian, who had a USC, offer, named a top 7 of Maryland, Georgetown, Illinois, NC State, Providence, Oral Roberts and Seton Hall.
6-7 Deshawndre Washington of South Suburban JC in Chicago was offered by USC. He signed with Robert Morris out of high school in Chicago in 2019 but left due to family matters and sat out rest of the year. He averaged 27 points per game last season.
USC offered 2024 6-8 Tyler McKinley of Cincinnati. He also has offers from Cincinnati and Miami of Ohio, and he visited Louisville unoffic8ially last month.
USC offered 2025 PG 6-4 Jerry Easter II of Toledo.
6-5 Justyn Fernandez of IMG Academy, who had Clemson in his top 10, committed to George Mason Friday.
6-6 Ryan Dunn of Freeport, NY, who had USC in his top 8, committed to Virginia Saturday.
USC target 2024 6-4 Kyle Greene Jr. of Atlanta was offered by LSU.
Clemson was at Lexington High Thursday night checking on 2024 6-4 Cam Scott. USC was in on Tuesday. Scott visited Georgia unofficially Saturday. He was offered last week by Virginia Tech.
Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing Tuesday met with Columbia native 2023 6-6 Brandon Gardner who is now in Raleigh.
2023 6-6 GG Jackson of Ridge View was offered by Alabama.
2023 5-star 6-1 Madison Booker, of Ridgeland, MS has USC in her final 9. The others are Connecticut, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Louisville, Duke, Oregon, Texas and Florida State.