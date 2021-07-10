Everyone’s got to start somewhere. And when it comes to barbecuing, “somewhere” is Kids Que.
The fourth annual Kids Que competition was held Friday evening at the Festival of Discovery, offering six- to 15-year-olds the opportunity to show off their skill on the grill.
Barbecue is a family environment, said Rusty Cook with the Kansas City Barbecue Society, adding “this could be your next MasterChef in here.”
Nine teams — some siblings, some friends, some solo kids — had an hour and a half to prepare their dish, with ground beef and Carolina Pride bacon as signature components. Parents can help with knives and grilling, but the kids do all the rest.
Paisley Gunter of Greenwood has been taking part in the Greenwood Kids Que for years, and said it’s fun. She loves cooking, she said, “ I always have.”
She made spicy sliders with jalapeno poppers on the side.
“We made these two years ago, so I practiced a lot last year, so I didn’t practice as much this year,” she said. “It’s really fun; if you enjoy grilling you should definitely come try it out, it’s very fun.”
Competitors included local kids and some who traveled with their families for the festival.
Brian Jarvis of Oconee County in Georgia takes part in the barbecue competition each year, and his sons Cole and Micah compete in the kids competitions. They’ve each gotten scores of 180 — a perfect score for Kids Que, Jarvis said. “They love it,” he added.
“We cook barbecue so we can have a family atmosphere,” he said. “My kids, my wife, my little girl, we all come and it’s a family event for us, that way we can all come and be together. We like to do everything as a family.”
Lara Hudson, Uptown manager, said Festival of Discovery organizers visit other competitions to learn about new things to do, and that’s what led to bringing Kids Que to Greenwood.
“We’ve been doing this competition for 20 years — the big competition — and these kids are young and they could be the next pitmasters,” she said.
“And that’s what it’s about, kids really have gotten into cooking with all the kid chefs and things on TV, so we just azthink they’re going to be the next group of competition cookers.”
The Kids Que winners will be announced this evening at 5 p.m. on the main stage at the Uptown fountain parking lot.