LOS ANGELES — Amid the ruckus over the new host of “Jeopardy!”, contestant Matt Amodio has scooped up victories and a place in the show’s hall of fame.
As of Wednesday’s game, the Yale University doctoral candidate in computer science had earned $505,200 in 16 games, winning in such decisive fashion that runaway games were not uncommon.
The cash total puts him at No. 4 on the list of top winners for regular-season play, just behind Jason Zuffranieri ($532,496) and in the company of “Jeopardy!” luminaries Ken Jennings ($2.52 million) and James Holzhauer ($2.46 million).
Amodio said his restrained on-camera demeanor reflects his competitive focus. As for his use of “What is...” instead of alternatives such as “Who is...”, that’s part of his effort to limit “unnecessary moving parts” that might affect his play.