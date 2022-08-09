McCurdy

Former actress Jennette McCurdy, author of the memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” poses for a portrait in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Jennette McCurdy is well-aware the title of her new book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” (Simon & Schuster) is attention-grabbing. She also readily admits that she means every word. “It’s something that I mean sincerely, I’m not saying it to be flippant.”

McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” with Miranda Cosgrove and its spin-off “Sam & Cat ” opposite Ariana Grande, hopes readers will understand why she makes such a bold statement,