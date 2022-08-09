Jennette McCurdy is well-aware the title of her new book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” (Simon & Schuster) is attention-grabbing. She also readily admits that she means every word. “It’s something that I mean sincerely, I’m not saying it to be flippant.”
McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” with Miranda Cosgrove and its spin-off “Sam & Cat ” opposite Ariana Grande, hopes readers will understand why she makes such a bold statement,
“I hope that readers feel that by the end of it, ‘this makes sense.’”
The 30-year-old writes in her book that her mother Debra “was a narcissist” who “emotionally, mentally and physically abused” her. She pushed McCurdy into an acting career as a child and encouraged her to have an eating disorder, McCurdy says. Her mother insisted on giving her daughter showers through her late teens, claiming she didn’t wash her hair correctly, McCurdy says.
It wasn’t until seeking therapy after her mother’s death from complications of cancer in 2013 that McCurdy began to fully deal with the trauma she was put through. Before therapy, McCurdy, was drinking excessively and had unhealthy romantic relationships. Now after years of work on herself, she’s sharing her story with the world. Writing the book, she says, was an emotional rollercoaster.
“I’d be crying while writing it and then I’d be laughing, remembering something. My mom’s way of speaking was humorous and very distinct and writing that out was a very dynamic, emotional experience.”