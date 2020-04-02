In our 101 years of providing news and information to this community, thanks to support from local advertisers and subscribers, the Index-Journal has withstood the country being at war, as well as significant economic downturns, and we intend to withstand this current crisis surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. But surviving will mean altering the way we do business.
In this time of uncertainty, newspaper advertising revenue has been significantly affected across the country. The Index-Journal is not immune. As we weather this storm, all full-time Index-Journal employees will be temporarily furloughed 4 hours per week. Additionally, in order to maintain our current staffing levels and maintain our commitment to providing the Lakelands with the news and information it needs, beginning April 4, the Saturday and Monday editions of Index-Journal will be distributed exclusively in a digital format.
What does this mean for our subscribers?
It means you will still receive your daily copy of the Index-Journal in its entirety on Saturdays and Mondays; however, it will be delivered to your email address, and you can read if from any internet-connected smartphone, tablet or computer. Many home delivery subscribers, who also subscribe to our e-edition, have been accustomed to the convenience of reading their morning newspaper before even getting out of bed in the morning. The emailed version of the Index-Journal that will be delivered to our traditional home delivery subscribers will be similar to the e-edition, but without some added enhancements that e-edition subscribers enjoy.
In order to make this transition to digital-only Saturday and Monday editions, all home delivery subscribers should submit their email addresses to our Circulation Department so that we can set up email delivery of your newspaper. Early in the morning on Saturdays and Mondays, beginning April 4, you will receive an email that will link you to that day’s newspaper’s pages in a digital PDF format.