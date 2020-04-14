With some three weeks of hugely successful music livestreams under its belt, #TeamGreenwoodMusic is wrapping up its first installment Sunday. But, wait, there’s more, beginning later this month.
Part one started April 2 and concludes 7 p.m. Sunday with Brian Pinson and Tom Lewis, barring any last-minute schedule changes. Stay tuned for part two.
“I’m blown away by how successful this is,” said musician and initial organizer Clay Sprouse of band Jackson Station. “People in the community are telling us they love it, every single night...For such a small place like Greenwood, we have a plethora of musical talent and it speaks to the fact that we can pull off something like this. We’re going to keep doing it, so, people keep tuning in.”
Lakelands area musicians will likely take a week of rest and crank up the fundraising live performances again, with local musician and radio personality Austin Landers coordinating phase two.
If you haven’t tuned in via livestream nightly at 7 p.m. on the community Facebook page Until further notice, you’ve missed out on a range of individual and small group performances that started April 2, to raise money for Lakelands area food and beverage workers and local musicians who play music full-time.
There’s been funky jazz, Americana originals and a tribute to the late John Prine and more.
Soon, more details about an exciting collaborative video project as a separate part of this will also be revealed.
T.J. Jenks, general manager at Montague’s restaurant is spearheading the video project.
“Please, please consider sponsoring this video,” Jenks said. “All monies are going to a big event at the end of all this, to pay everyone involved an even percentage. The last two minutes of this video project will make you cry.”
Thirty-eight musicians are involved, Jenks said. The song they have collaborated on is a single by an American singer-songwriter inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in the early 2000s. The song’s original artist has given his blessing to this Greenwood music video project, Jenks said.
“Before all this started, there’s no way we could have gotten more than 30 musicians to do this song,” Jenks said. “This reminds me a lot of how people acted after 9-11, where just have this really big feeling of community. This video reinforces my good feelings about Greenwood in times of need. The community has stepped up, in such a huge way. It’s nothing short of magical. People have tipped performers and funds raised have been matched with people who need it, for rent and more...Livestreams have also helped bands reach new fans and different demographics.”
The initiative, Sprouse said, is all about supporting local businesses during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup with restaurants and other businesses just might be here to stay, long after the pandemic peaks, Jenks said.
“A good amount of money has been raised through this, every single night,” Sprouse said. “Jackson Station donated money raised through its livestream April 8 to “someone in the food and beverage industry who we felt could use the money. Some musicians do music full time so they might be using money raised to offset their loss of music income. O’Doyle Rulz donated its livestream money to charity.
“April 13, we were scrambling to find a performer to fill in at the last minute,” Sprouse added, noting L.C. Branch of Seneca stepped up. “He plays at Montague’s and in Greenwood a lot. He said what Greenwood is doing is incredible.”
This experience has united and bonded the Greenwood music scene, Sprouse said.
“Through night 12 of this, we had close to 45,000 views combined for these livestreams,” Sprouse said. “It will start up again. Austin Landers of Bad Weather States and Sunny 103.5 FM is taking the reins from me...People will also be blown away when they see and hear the video project that is a separate part of all of this. It is awesome.”