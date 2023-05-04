Summer Movie Preview-Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman are shown in a scene from “No Hard Feelings.”

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAS VEGAS — Jennifer Lawrence has wanted to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb and Dumber” or “Anchorman” experience, to cite some of her favorites (or at least the ones she’s memorized).

That changes this summer with “ No Hard Feelings ” (in theaters June 23), a classic, raunchy R-rated comedy that was tailor made for her.

Tags