Stress is an important and natural stimulant that compels us to adapt to a new environment or lifestyle change. It causes a physiological response that helps us either flee or fight the threat or stressor. But spending too much time on high alert can have damaging health effects. Here are some easy, natural ways to cope:
Write a gratitude list. Grab a blank piece of paper and write down a list of things that you are grateful for.
Do a random act of kindness. Consider donating to an organization feeding those in need or asking an elderly neighbor if you can pick anything up for them at the store. Give a colleague a compliment.
Reach out to someone you haven’t talked to in a while.
Go for a walk.
Meditate. You don’t need to invest a lot of time. Meditating for even just five to 10 minutes can reduce stress and anxiety.